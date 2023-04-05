The same can't be said of Overwatch 2. Since its official release last year, the sequel to the iconic hero shooter has gone from strength to strength with new heroes, skills and supports. Of course, the game has continued to build on the beloved lore of the original Overwatch, too.

When Overwatch first dropped back in 2016, nobody expected much. That's because nobody had heard anything about it. Before its release, it didn't receive a lot of attention – and there definitely wasn't a "hype".

Now entering its fourth season, Overwatch 2 is adding even more content for fans. But what exactly will this new season entail, and when can we expect it?

Read on for everything you need to know.

Overwatch 2 season 4 will be dropping on Tuesday 11th April 2023, so there's not long to go at this stage.

As for how long it will last, going by the usual nine week seasonal rotation, we imagine it will continue until mid-June. As soon as we hear for sure, we'll let you know!

Who is Lifeweaver, the new Overwatch 2 hero?

It wouldn't be a new season without a new hero, and it looks like we're being treated to a real badass this time.

Lifeweaver is from Thailand, and as well as having a love for the natural world, he boasts ground-breaking advanced biolight technology.

Alongside the eye candy appeal, it looks like he'll be handy in a fight, too. With moves like Petal Platform to raise teammates, Life Grip to save them from a sticky situation, or Healing Blossom to replenish those on the brink of defeat, he looks like someone you'll want on your team.

What else do we know about Overwatch 2 season 4 patch notes?

As well as Lifeweaver, we imagine there will be a new battle pass, which will bring new skins and other cosmetics. The tier list will probably be revamped too, as well as lots more content and new patches to shake things up a bit. As soon as we have some more official detail on that, we'll add it here!

A trailer for the season was released yesterday – check it out below.

If any more news drops about Overwatch 2 season 4, we'll let you know right here. If not, see you on the 11th!

