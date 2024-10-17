The early access is available to download and try now, with an official release expected in the next year or so.

So the entire gaming community is hyped, right?

Not quite, because it's been revealed that Off The Grid incorporates NFTs and other cryptocurrency trading.

So, how exactly is Off The Grid a crypto game?

Let's take a look at the crypto elements and see what impact they'll have on the gameplay, story, and overall experience.

How is Off The Grid a crypto game? NFTs, blockchain and tokens explained

We'll start by saying that all crypto elements of Off The Grid will be completely optional, and the gameplay won't be affected if you choose to ignore them.

The developers at Gunzilla have made this perfectly clear.

It's also worth noting that the crypto parts of Off The Grid are not included in the early access beta that players have been testing out of late.

The crypto content will be added to the game later, with no confirmed date yet announced.

The crypto element of the game will essentially involve the items on the marketplace. The store looks like Fortnite's Item Shop, on the surface.

The key difference is this: Off the Grid players will be able to sell these in-game items as NFTs (Non-Fungible Tokens).

This is doable because the marketplace runs on a blockchain-based platform.

So what's on Off The Grid's marketplace? The usual items, such as weapons and skins – are sellable as NFTs.

Players will be able to trade them on OpenSea (an already-established NFT marketplace).

As we've said, players don't have to engage with the crypto dimension, and avoiding it won't affect the game in the slightest. As far as we know, that is!

If you're still interested in the game, check out our interview below with Neill Blomkamp. The District 9 director is one of the producers at Gunzilla Games.

