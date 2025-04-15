Nevertheless, that appears to be exactly what Bethesda and Xbox have decided to do, with a return for the iconic RPG apparently around the corner.

For anyone who keeps abreast of gaming news, this news is hardly surprising – various leaks and reports from industry insiders have made the game's existence fairly common knowledge by this point.

And while it still hasn't been officially confirmed by either Bethesda or Xbox, it's all but certain now thanks to an apparent mistake from Singaporean developer Virtuos – a studio well known for ports and remasters, and one of the developers currently working on the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake.

First spotted by eagle-eyed fans, images of the Virtuos website began circulating on a Resetera thread, showcasing comparison shots between the original Oblivion and an updated 2025 version of the game.

While Virtuos was quick to remove the page, it was too late, as screenshots of the website along with images of the remaster itself immediately began springing up across social media.

Although many fans are busy lapping up the game's glossy new visuals, the Virtuos leak includes some other very interesting information about the game's apparently upcoming launch.

Firstly, the game will be launching on PC, Xbox and PlayStation 5, which is significant, as previous leaks claimed that the game would be a PC and Xbox exclusive.

Furthermore, the website alluded to the existence of a Deluxe Edition of Oblivion Remastered, which could include bonus weapons and items including the now-infamous horse armour.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One thing that the website didn't reveal was when this elusive remaster would be available to play, but fortunately, another source has come out with a potential answer.

On the latest episode of his Game Mess Mornings stream, Giant Bomb journalist Jeff Grubb revealed that the game is set to release the week beginning 21st April – yes, next week.

The reason Bethesda has kept their cards so close to their chest is that the game was meant to be a shadow drop.

Whether or not Bethesda will announce the game remains to be seen, but if you were hoping for an Oblivion remake, it appears that you might only have to wait one more week to get it.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.