We've put together a list of all the main voice actors in Oblivion, as well as where you might know them from.

Oblivion cast: All voice actors

Here is a list of all the main voice actors in Oblivion and their characters:

Sir Patrick Stewart – Emperor Uriel Septim VII

Emperor Uriel Septim VII Sean Bean – Martin Septim

Martin Septim Terence Stamp – Mankar Camoran

Mankar Camoran Jonathan Bryce – Molag Bal, Hircine, Male Argonians, Khajiits, Nords, Orcs

Molag Bal, Hircine, Male Argonians, Khajiits, Nords, Orcs Lynda Carter – Female Nords, Female Orcs

Female Nords, Female Orcs Wes Johnson – Pelinal Whitesnake, Sheogorath, Dremora, Malacath, Male Imperials

Pelinal Whitesnake, Sheogorath, Dremora, Malacath, Male Imperials Ralph Cosham – Male Bretons

Male Bretons Catherine Flye – Nocturnal, Female Bretons, Female Imperials

Nocturnal, Female Bretons, Female Imperials Gayle Jessup – Female Redguards

Female Redguards Linda Canyon – Azura, Female Altmers, Female Bosmers, Female Dunmers

Azura, Female Altmers, Female Bosmers, Female Dunmers Elizabeth Noone – Mephala, Female Argonians, Female Khajiits

Mephala, Female Argonians, Female Khajiits Michael Mack – Male Redguards

Male Redguards Craig Sechler – Barbas, Sheogorath (pre-Shimmering Isles), Male Dunmers, Male Altmers, Male Bosmers, Male Golden Saints, Male Dark Seducers

Barbas, Sheogorath (pre-Shimmering Isles), Male Dunmers, Male Altmers, Male Bosmers, Male Golden Saints, Male Dark Seducers Jeff Baker – Haskill

Haskill Bari Biern – Female Golden Saints, Female Dark Seducers

Female Golden Saints, Female Dark Seducers Betsy Ames – Additional voices

Additional voices Emil Pagliarulo – Additional voices

In addition to this original cast, there are a number of new voice actors featured in Oblivion Remastered, many of whom have worked on recent Bethesda titles such as Starfield and Elder Scrolls Online:

Debra Wilson – Dremora and Female Orcs

Dremora and Female Orcs Tim Blaney – Male Argonians

Male Argonians Jan Johns – Female Bretons

Female Bretons Keith Szarabajka – Male Dark Elves

Male Dark Elves Cindy Robinson – Female Dark Elves

Female Dark Elves Jon Curry – Male Imperials

Male Imperials Ellen Dubin – Female Imperials

Female Imperials Nana Visitor – Female Imperials

Female Imperials Andre Sogliuzzo – Male Khajiits

Male Khajiits Rebecca Riedy – Female Khajiits

Female Khajiits Renee Victor – Female Khajiits

Female Khajiits Michael Gough – Male Nords

Male Nords Noah Nelson – Male Orcs

Male Orcs Tommie Earl Jenkins – Male Orcs

Male Orcs Jason Marsden – Male Wood Elves

Male Wood Elves Phillip Reich – Male Wood Elves

Male Wood Elves Colleen Delaney – Female Wood Elves

Where do you know the Oblivion cast from?

While there are plenty of veteran voice actors in the Oblivion cast, some are certainly more well-known than others. For these few standouts, we're fairly certain you'll recognise at least some of their work.

Sir Patrick Stewart – Emperor Uriel Septim VII

Sir Patrick Stewart plays Emperor Uriel Septim VII. Bethesda, Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Playing the ill-fated Emperor Septim is legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart.

Do we even need to tell you his resume? Captain Picard in Star Trek and Professor Xavier in X-Men represent perhaps his best known work in a sea of critically acclaimed roles.

A classically trainer Shakespearean actor, he has won two Olivier Awards and a Grammy, in addition to being nominated for multiple Golden Globes, Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards and a Tony – some CV!

Sean Bean – Martin Septim

Sean Bean voices Martin Septim. Bethesda, Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Another man who needs no introduction, the iconic Sean Bean plays Emperor Septim's illegitimate son, Martin Septim.

Like Sir Patrick, you already know Sean Bean's big roles, with Boromir in The Lord of the Rings and Ned Stark in Game of Thrones being the highlights.

Following Oblivion, he went on to voice the narrator for 2016's Sid Meier's Civilization 6, too.

Terence Stamp – Mankar Camoran

Playing the leader of the Mythic Dawn Mankar Camoran is Terence Stamp.

Fittingly famed for his villainous roles, he also played General Zod in Superman and Superman II.

But he won his only Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations for playing the lead role of Bernadette Bassenger in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert.

Jonathan Bryce – Molag Bal, Hircine and more

Jonathan Bryce provides the voice for the iconic Molag Bal and Hircine, as well as a bunch of voice work for Cyrodiil's various races.

He's provided plenty of voices for other Bethesda games including Morrowing and The Elder Scrolls Aventures: Redguard.

Beyond Bethesda, he's had roles in Star Trek: Legacy and Star Trek: Conquest, and even voiced the Monkey Totem in Jumanji!

Lynda Carter – Female Nords and Orcs

Perhaps a bit beneath her talents, Lynda Carter provides voices for some of Oblivion's Nords and Orcs.

A former Miss World USA, she got her break in the 1975 Wonder Woman TV show, and has appeared in plenty of other films and TV series in her career, such as Super Troopers and Supergirl.

In gaming, she's provided additional voices for Morrowind, Skyrim, Elder Scrolls Online and Fallout 4.

Wes Johnson – Pelinal Whitesnake, Sheogorath, Dremora, Malacath and more

While Wes Johnson has become famous among gamers for his Bethesda roles (and boy, there are a lot of them), he's had a lengthy career in gaming, film and TV.

Beyond Oblivion, you've heard him in Morrowind, Skyrim, Fallout 3, 4 and 76, Starfield, World of Warcraft and many more.

Outside of gaming, he's had some minor roles in The Wire and Veep, as well as films such as A Dirty Shame and Head of State.

