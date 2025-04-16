With around two months to go until the Nintendo Switch 2 release date, the company is beginning to update its websites with news on the console.

As part of this, we've seen images of the operating system and UI featured on Nintendo's various regional websites, giving us a glimpse into some of the changes.

The Switch 2 home screen looks more or less the same. Nintendo

While at a first glance, the home screen looks pretty much identical to the Switch 1 home screen aside from game thumbnails having rounded corners, there are a few new additions.

Firstly, there are now 10 menu items displayed at the bottom of the screen compared to the seven on the first Switch.

It hasn't been confirmed exactly what all of these icons represent, but two of the new icons appear to represent the new Game Chat and Virtual Game Card functions.

One of the icons we do know about is for Nintendo Switch Online, which will itself be receiving a big design overhaul.

The Nintendo Japan website has shown off the Nintendo Switch Online menu. Nintendo

The UI now looks a lot more like the home screen in terms of its layout, and it appears to now feature a gallery that shows all of the games featured on the service.

In an image from the Japanese Nintendo website, we can see a menu on the left-hand side of the Nintendo Switch Online app with options that, according to translations from NintendoLife, mean "Options for Cloud Save Backups", "Missions" and "Subscriptions."

With GameCube games being added to the Nintendo Switch Online subscription, Nintendo is clearly putting a lot of stock in the service for the Switch 2, which has been reflected in the effort put in to redesign it in comparison with the home screen.

Unfortunately, that seems to be it for the UI changes we've been shown so far, but if you're interested in seeing the console in action, you can check out our hands-on preview in the video below:

