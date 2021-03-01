New Xbox game releases for March 2021: What’s coming to Game Pass, Games With Gold and EA Play?

As 2021 trundles on, many of us are looking for new games to play. As ever, Microsoft’s various membership schemes for Xbox players will be a trusty source of fresh experiences for their members.

The Games With Gold perk for Xbox Live members continues to deliver a collection of free games every month, while the new releases from Microsoft’s first-party studios tend to appear on Xbox Game Pass on their day of release. And that’s without mentioning the entire EA Play library, which was added to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate package last year.

Whether you’re an Ultimate member or you only pay for Xbox Live, you’ll want to know what’s coming to the multiple Xbox clubs this month, especially if you’ve already played all the best Xbox games on the market. Keep on reading as we break it all down for you.

What are the new Games With Gold in March 2021?

Microsoft revealed in an official Xbox Wire blog post that four games will be coming to Xbox Live as part of the Games With Gold perk. They are Warface: Breakout, Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse, Metal Slug 3 and Port Royale 3. These are the dates on which you’ll be able to claim them:

Warface: Breakout is available from 1st March to 31st March

Vicious Attack Llama Apocalypse will be available from 16th March to 15th April

Metal Slug 3 is available from 1st March 1 to 15th March

Port Royale 3 will be available from 16th March 16 to 31st March

What’s new for Xbox players on EA Play in March 2021?

The entire library of EA Play games was added to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate last year, and there are some exciting additions coming in the near future. These upcoming releases have been confirmed for EA Play members on all platforms:

Madden 21 will be available from 2nd March

Star Wars Squadrons will be available later in March, on an unconfirmed date

NHL 21 will be available in April, on an unconfirmed date

EA

What’s new on Xbox Game Pass in March 2021?

Barring the EA Play games that we mentioned in the previous section (Madden 21 and Star Wars Squadrons), Microsoft is yet to confirm its slate of new Xbox Game Pass games for March 2021. We’ll be sure to update you when that announcement comes. Until then, here are the games that joined Xbox Game Pass across various devices in February 2021. They should still be available to play now:

Code Vein (PC only)

Pillars of Eternity 2: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition (Cloud and console)

Wreckfest (Cloud, console, PC)

Killer Quen Black (Cloud, console)

Dirt 5 (Cloud, console, PC)

Elite Dangerous (Console only)

Superhot: Mind Control Delete (PC only)

What other games and updates come to Xbox consoles in March 2021?

Of course you won’t get every single game as part of a membership club, even if you pay top dollar for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. There will always be games that are sold separately, and with that in mind, these are some of the key dates for Xbox members to look out for this month:

Mortal Shell: Enhanced Edition comes to Xbox Series X on 4th March

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time gets its Xbox Series X upgrade on 12th March

Marvel’s Avengers gets its Xbox Series X upgrade, and Hawkeye DLC, on 17th March

Balan Wonderworld arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 26th March – Pre-order from Amazon here

It Takes Two arrives on Xbox One and Xbox Series X on 26th March – Pre-order from GAME here

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 get their Xbox Series X upgrade on 26th March

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 and 2 get their Xbox Series X upgrade on 26th March

