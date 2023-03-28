At long last, the multiplayer fighting game’s open beta is coming to an end. Unfortunately, though the game will go missing for some time after that. It’s scheduled to come back in early 2024.

The Warner Bros multiverse Super Smash Bros clone, MultiVersus , is finally heading out of its beta. When it does, though, it will go offline for a number of months. Welcome to the multiverse (of game delays), folks.

Following the conclusion of its open beta in the summer, the game will go offline for a few months, with the promise of its return bigger and better than ever. This does mean that you won’t be able to play the game, particularly annoying for those that have spent money on the title up to this point.

Fret not, though, as all progress (including unspent in-game items and currency) will carry over to the game’s full release in 2024. Head here to find out how to download the open beta before it's gone.

Read on below to find out when the MultiVersus end date is, how long it will go offline, and to find out what the developers have said about why it’s going offline.

The MultiVersus beta end date is 25th June 2023. This has been confirmed along with a video detailing some of the reasons why in a tweet that you can see below:

When the beta finishes on 25th June, the game will be taken offline and temporarily removed from digital storefronts until its eventual full release in early 2024. The current season 2 battle pass has been extended until 25th June to compensate.

The open beta version of the game will be removed from digital stores on 4th April 2023. You have until then to try the game out, although you won’t be able to take part in weekly seasonal milestones after this point until it goes offline fully at the end of June, just daily missions. Nor will you be able to purchase Gleamium after 4th April.

For several months, following its going offline, new players won’t be able to download the game. Those who have it installed already will have access to the offline training room, and local multiplayer only.

Why is MultiVersus going offline?

MultiVersus is going offline to give the development team time to make sure the full release is ready ahead of its early 2024 launch.

As per the official MultiVersus website, the open beta is closing because “There is still a lot of work to do, and we have a clearer view on where we need to focus, specifically on the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to provide more ways to enjoy the game, along with netcode and matchmaking improvements.”

The progression system is also receiving a rework, along with “new ways for players to connect with friends in the game.” Ultimately, the development team felt the need to take the game offline was a necessary, if awkward, step.

The development team knows that “this news might be disappointing, but rest assured, MultiVersus will be back. We’ll also ensure that all of your progress and content will carry over when MultiVersus returns next year, with a variety of new content, features and modes.”

You still have a little time left to get the game installed if you want to give it a try ahead of its full launch in early 2024. Just bear in mind it will go offline on 25th June 2023.

