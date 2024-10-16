That is, of course, quite a high bar in terms of scope, scale, storytelling and visual effects, and it'll be interesting to see if the Exodus game manages to reach those heady heights when it lands in gamers' hands in 2025.

You can check out the trailer, which has something of a spooky vibe (intended to tie-in with the impending Halloween in real life) in the video player at the top of this page.

If you're wondering what the story of Exodus is all about, check out the official synopsis below (which definitely plays into those Interstellar vibes at points).

"In Exodus, humanity, having fled a dying Earth, has found a new home in a hostile galaxy – here, we are the underdogs fighting for our survival. Players step into the role of The Traveler, humanity’s last hope.

"Your job is to journey to distant stars on the hunt to steal alien weapons and technology from the most powerful enemy in the universe: the Celestials. There is one catch, however — Time Dilation.

"Days for the Travelers on interstellar missions are decades back home. The sacrifices players make to protect their loved ones will

impact their entire civilisation for generations to come.

"Returning home, players will face the consequences of their choices, and must determine: how much are they willing to sacrifice?"

Matthew McConaughey as Cooper in Interstellar. Warner Bros Pictures

Those baddies, the Celestials, are also known as the Mara-Yama, who you will have heard about in the trailer. McConaughey's voice really does lend it some gravitas, doesn't it?

Bringing a starry element the Exodus cast, McConaughey will play a character called CC Orlev in the finished game. We're told that a more formal reveal of his character will be coming our way in future.

Until then, we're told that: "In Exodus, you will learn more about this infamous citizen of Centauri as your journeys as a Traveler bring you to distant worlds and strange new adventures."

Exodus is a described as a "AAA sci-fi RPG" and it has a number of former Mass Effect developers involved.

It's being made at Archetype Entertainment, a division of Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast, with a few to launching in 2025.

We'll bring you more as we hear it. In the meantime, you can learn more on its official website.

