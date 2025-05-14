That has now changed, with developer Skydance Games announcing a delay via social media.

"We have an important update: Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra will now be launching in early 2026," their statement reads.

"Taking this additional time will allow us to add more polish, and make sure we give you the best possible experience, and one that lives up to our vision."

First unveiled at GDC 2024 as part of an Unreal Engine showcase, Rise of Hydra is the latest game from industry icon Amy Hennig, creator of the Uncharted series, and her first since leaving Naughty Dog.

The game's plot synopsis reads: "In the chaos of war, worlds collide. Captain America and Azzuri, the Black Panther of the 1940s, must overcome their differences and form an uneasy alliance to confront their common enemy."

Starring Drew Moerlein as Captain America and Khary Payton as Black Panther, Hennig stated in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that the game's setting has allowed the developers to "do a bunch of interesting things."

"It led us to tap into all the things that I love, all of the wonderful tropes of World War II-era adventure films, classic men-on-a-mission movies and all of that," she explained.

"There's a lot of intrigue in our story, a lot of twists and turns, fascinating characters, and interesting locations."

Unfortunately, players will have to wait a bit longer to experience that story, with Rise of Hydra marking the latest in a series of games to delay their release dates, including Dune: Awakening and, of course, GTA 6.

