Marill Research Day is coming to Pokemon Go for Mother’s Day

Pokémon Go is getting in on the Mother’s Day action this year and they have a special event planned to celebrate it – all focused on the cute little Pokémon known as Marill.

Advertisement

But wait, was Mother’s Day not back in March? Well, yes it was in the UK but that is not the same the world over and this event will coincide with the USA Mother’s Day that takes place in May – but feel free to buy your mother an extra gift as they deserve it for putting up with us.

It has been an exciting time for Pokémon fans in general lately with more events taking place in this game and New Pokemon Snap launching into the world on Nintendo Switch consoles.

But back to the Marill event and here is everything that we know about it so far.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

When is the Pokémon Go Marill Day event?

Here in the UK, we can all be forgiven for not knowing when this Mother’s Day is as it is a different date entirely from the one that we celebrate.

In the US, the day falls on May 9th and the event will be running from 8 AM – 10 PM in your local timezone – so a whole day of Marill goodness!

Read more:

What to expect in the Pokémon Go Marill Day event

This is what the official Pokémon blog has to say about the upcoming event:

“As Fairy-type Pokémon continue to appear more often in the wild during the Luminous Legends X event, you can look forward to a Limited Research event featuring the Water- and Fairy-type Pokémon Marill!

On Sunday, May 9, 2021, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. local time, you can complete event-exclusive Timed Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill. If you’re lucky, you might even encounter a Shiny Marill! You’ll also be able to complete event-exclusive Field Research tasks that lead to encounters with Marill.”

These type of events tend to make it much easier to catch the elusive shiny Pokémon so if you have not yet caught a shiny Marill – now is your chance. And you will want to catch at least two as you can evolve Marill to have a shiny Azurill.

Check out some of the best subscription deals in gaming below:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.