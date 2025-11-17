We're now merely days away from The Golden Joystick Awards 2025, and one of the most hotly contested categories this year is Best Adaptation.

Ad

The likes of Arcane, The Last of Us and Minecraft will do battle to see which one did the best job of bringing their respective games to film and TV.

And spurred on by the quality of 2025's adaptations, the host of this year's event, Maggie Robertson, told Radio Times Gaming about her own aspirations to play some of her own characters in film and TV.

"Hell yeah, of course I would!", she exclaimed, upon being asked about her interest in reprising one of her roles.

"Those are characters that I deeply love now – even though they're problematic, we'll say what we will about them. But for me, as the actor, I love them. I love playing them.

"They've also changed my life in so many different ways, so of course I would absolutely sign up immediately to do an adaptation of some kind for those. I never want to let them die, so here we are."

While well known for roles such as Orin in Baldur's Gate 3, her most prominent role is undoubtedly as Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, for which she earned her own Golden Joystick for Performance of the Year in 2021.

And when it comes to any future film and TV adaptations, Robertson has her eyes on a particular medium.

"For Resident Evil, we've seen so many live action adaptations – which would certainly be cool, and I think that would translate really well into live action – [but] we haven't seen any animation, and so that could be a very cool thing too.

"We've got so many cool shows out now that are animated with very distinctive styles, I think, and it could be really cool to do something like that. Baldur's Gate as well, I definitely think would be so cool in animation. They've already kind of done it with their little animated shorts that are so fun.

"And I think animation, because you're not grounded in what's real, you can really play and add a lot of comedy, especially for Baldur's Gate where these characters are all 'characters'."

Considering this apparent love for animation, Robertson's personal choice for this year's best adaptation is hardly a surprise.

"Alright, I'm just gonna say it – I'm obsessed with Arcane," she began, "I'm obsessed with Arcane. Obsessed with Arcane. I'm obsessed with Arcane. I think about it all the time.

"All the performances in that are amazing. The animation style is amazing. The music is amazing. The storytelling is amazing. I love that there are so many different, fully-fleshed-out narrative lines for each of the different characters.

"And unlike with other things, where you're hopping between different characters' perspectives, I never get bored. I think each and every character in that game-slash-TV show adaptation is so cool and amazing, and I want to learn everything about them."

Check out the rest of this interview on the Radio Times Gaming YouTube channel.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 take place on 20th November 2025 and will be streamed live on the GamesRadar YouTube channel.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.