Released back in 2009, this free to play game quickly earned a huge fanbase, with esport events popping up across the globe. Today it has over two million players (not to mention a hit Netflix adaptation).

League of Legends (often shortened to LoL) is one of the most popular games on the planet, never mind in the multiplayer online battle arena genre.

And then, in 2020, came the Wild Rift, a mobile game spin-off that is widely liked as far as we can tell. And today, the Wild Rift developers have shared some information about their planned patch schedule going forward.

Curious about this patch information? We'll share everything we know about it below.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

LoL Wild Rift patch schedule explained

We'll quote the man himself David Xu here, who outlined the following information – on the game's official website – regarding the future of Wild Rift:

We’ll be going from six patches a year to five patches .

. No content will be lost, patches will last a little longer with more content in them.

We gave a Wild Rift game dev crash course, explaining how longer patches will help us deliver you all bigger and better content.

In 2023, you should still expect a champion moment, every single month.

Looking to do more updates to champions, similar to our Karma rework!

We’re still going to be looking at roles as a whole in 2023, with a focus on marksmen and assassins.

Ideation for the big gameplay update in 2023 is still in the works, but we’re looking to bring more variety game-to-game. While we’re still brainstorming, we can share that things are about to get chilly soon…

We’ll be looking to bring the chaos factor to all our current and upcoming game modes. You’ll get a taste of this in Ultimate Spellbook, let us know what ya think!

The info comes right off the back of patch number 13.7 news - which is due to go live tomorrow in the main LoL game.

Subscribe to our free Gaming Newsletter for weekly insights, and visit our Gaming hub for all the latest news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.