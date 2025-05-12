Sure, we were distracted by the gruesome murder and the unexpected reappearance of a certain fan-favourite character, but where is Dina? Is she safe? Is she alright?

If you're looking for some hope in the form of video game spoilers, read on and we'll explain if Dina dies in the game.

Consider this your one and only SPOILER WARNING for the second game in the TLOU series.

Does Dina die in The Last of Us Part 2 game?

Ellie (Bella Ramsey) and Dina (Isabela Merced) in The Last of Us season 2. HBO

No, Dina does not die in The Last of Us Part 2 video game.

In fact, Dina doesn't even get this arrow injury in the game!

Instead, in the game, it's Ellie that takes an arrow. The player, whilst controlling Ellie, has to bandage up the wound and continue their mission to hunt down Abby's gang.

In the game, Dina and Ellie get separated for a different reason — Dina is physically ill due to pregnancy-related morning sickness, so she stays behind at the theatre, leaving Ellie to have her first encounter with the Seraphites solo.

Take a look at the video footage from the game, embedded below, to see what we're talking about. In the game, Dina isn't there, and it's Ellie who takes an arrow injury.

Speaking on the official The Last of Us podcast, co-showrunner Craig Mazin explained why this change was made for the TV adaptation.

"This moment where Dina got shot is also a change from the game," he explained. "In the game, Dina has to back away because her morning sickness is really bad. She's just laid out. She can't go anywhere. She has to stay back at the theatre. And it's Ellie who gets shot in the leg.

"Now, because of our hyper-realistic medium, if Ellie gets shot in the leg, she's not going anywhere. Right? So we thought this was an interesting way to achieve the same thing, which was to separate Dina from Ellie, and to put Dina back in the background for a bit, to expose Ellie to being on her own.

"And also, to make Ellie's decision to move forward to the hospital a dangerous one in terms of what we know she knows. She's supposed to go back to that theatre, she's supposed to just get out of there and meet up with them. That's what she says she's gonna do. 'Bring her back, I'll draw them away. You go and I'll meet you back.'

"And then, she sees the hospital, turns her back on Dina, and turns her back on Jesse, who just came to rescue her, and turns her back on Tommy, who's somewhere out there looking for her, and pursues Nora, because she can't help herself."

And that's all you need to know right now! Dina doesn't die in the game, so fingers crossed her injury in the show is just going to keep her out of action for a while.

