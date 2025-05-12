However, when he learned that extracting the potential remedy would kill Ellie – who had become his surrogate daughter during their arduous journey – Joel murdered those proposing the research and whisked her away from the danger.

That decision came back to haunt him in season 2, however, when Abby (Kaitlyn Dever) – the daughter of the doctor that Joel killed – tracks him down and murders him in an act of vengeance.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Although expected by fans of the PlayStation video games, the twist came as a huge surprise to those unfamiliar with the source material, but those involved in the HBO adaptation promised that Pascal's beloved character would return.

At the tail-end of The Last of Us season 2 episode 5, a short flashback to Ellie and Joel's time living in peace was placed after the former's chilling torture of Nora (Tati Gabrielle), one of Abby's associates.

It sets up what is sure to be a tear-jerking episode 6, which will expand on the five-year period that Joel and Ellie spent together prior to the events of season 2, in which their relationship went from warm to frosty.

Pascal is front and centre in The Last of Us season 2 episode 6 preview – watch below:

The actor had previously said (in an interview with Entertainment Weekly) that Joel would reappear in season 2 via flashback, but declined to reveal where it would fall, considering it a "lovely thing" for viewers to be surprised by.

Pascal has also said that he knew Joel's days were numbered from the moment he signed on to the role. Fortunately, he has plenty of other gigs on the go – including this summer's hotly anticipated Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The Last of Us is available on Sky Atlantic and NOW.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.