Following the launch of the remastered original Tomb Raider trilogy, it’s a decent time to be a fan of the series and thanks to her Perks, Lara Croft could cement herself as a fan favourite in DBD.

Here’s when the Lara Croft DBD release date is and the full list of her Perks.

The Lara Croft DBD release date is 16th July 2024, it has been revealed by the developers.

Taking to Twitter (now known as X), the Dead by Daylight development team revealed that Lara Croft is being added to DBD as a Survivor on 16th July 2024, the launch of Chapter 32.5.

You can check the official tweet below which features a tiny teaser for the character and shows her design is lifted from the 2013 Tomb Raider reboot:

Lara Croft DBD Perks: The full list

Dead by Daylight. Behaviour Interactive

Lara Croft’s Dead by Daylight Perks will help her survive the horrors of the game’s killers. She has three Perks and you can check them out below.

Here is the full list of Lara Croft DBD Perks (as per an official Reddit post):

New perk: Finesse

This perk activates while you are healthy. This perk goes on cool-down for 40/35/30 seconds after performing a fast vault. Your fast vaults are 20% faster.

after performing a fast vault.

New Perk: Hardened

After you unlock a chest and cleanse or bless a totem, this perk activates. Anytime you would scream, reveal the Killer's aura for 3/4/5 seconds instead.

New Perk: Specialist

Each time you open or rummage through a chest, gain 1 token, up to 3/3/3. When you do a great skill check on a generator, consume all tokens. Then for each token consumed, reduce the maximum required generator progress by 2/3/4.

More information regarding Lara Croft in Dead by Daylight can be found on the game’s official site.

The blog post linked above details how “Courageous and resourceful, Lara Croft has braved life-threatening expeditions, amassing battle scars and adrenaline-fuelled memories. Whether facing the perils of the supernatural or the extremes of nature, Lara has proven herself to be among gaming’s most formidable – and honorable – heroes.

“Now, swept into The Fog and faced with one of her darkest adventures yet, Lara’s survivalist spirit will be pushed to the extreme. Instead of seeking artifacts in long lost tombs, she must now rely on a group of fellow survivors, clinging desperately to a common goal, no matter hopeless things may seem."

