While some encounters notify players about a camp to rest, others offer a chance to converse with a trader. There's also a chance of encountering Riddler Barley when navigating the Kuttenberg region.

So, what are the answers to Riddler Barley's questions? Keep on reading for all of the answers and the rewards that are up for grabs.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 riddles - All answers to Barley quiz questions

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2. Deep Silver

Before the questions begin, players will need to rely on a random encounter to start talking to Riddler Barley.

With each encounter appearing by chance, keep travelling across the region until he appears.

When he does, speak to him and he'll start reciting the riddle.

Question one

Without further ado, here's the first question of the Barley riddle:

Question :What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others?

:What belongs to you alone, but is used more often by others? Answer: My name

My name is the answer because people call you by your name but it's something that's rarely spoken in the third-person.

For answering correctly, you'll earn 150 Groschen or a skill experience buff.

Question two

Ahead of answering the second question, you'll have to place a 100 Groschen wager against Riddler Barley:

Question : Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family, he had none, no stable boys either, so he talked to his animals instead. And, good man that he was, whenever he made a Groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five, every bee in the hive 15, and the spider in the loft bagged a full 20 Groshen. And now you tell me, how much did the cat get?

: Once upon a time there was a fool of a farmer. Family, he had none, no stable boys either, so he talked to his animals instead. And, good man that he was, whenever he made a Groschen or two, he shared it with them according to his own rules. Every hen in the coop was paid five, every bee in the hive 15, and the spider in the loft bagged a full 20 Groshen. And now you tell me, how much did the cat get? Answer: 10

10 is the answer because the maths mentioned in this wordy question means it's 2.5 Groschen for each leg the creature has. Getting it correct is 200 Groschen or another skill experience buff.

Question three

Question three requires a 15o Groschen wager before Barley starts asking the question:

Question : Jaromir the coachman hailed from Raborsch. One morning, he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three boys boarded in Bohunowitz. When he arrived in Bojscht, one of the boys got out and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining lads alighted and took the pedlar's daughter with them. And straight away, two fishermen got in. And on reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got pig-drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman's name?

: Jaromir the coachman hailed from Raborsch. One morning, he set off for Kuttenberg with an empty coach. Three boys boarded in Bohunowitz. When he arrived in Bojscht, one of the boys got out and a washerwoman took his place. In Horschan, the washerwoman went on her way and a pedlar and his daughter boarded. In Pschitoky, the remaining lads alighted and took the pedlar's daughter with them. And straight away, two fishermen got in. And on reaching Kuttenberg that evening, they invited the coachman to the bathhouse and got pig-drunk. And now you tell me, what was the coachman's name? Answer: Jaromir

The answer is Jaromir as the name is mentioned at the very beginning of the question.

A right answer is 300 Groschen or a skill experience buff.

Question four

Another question means another wager against Riddler Barley. Stake 150 Groschen for him to begin reading the last part of the riddle:

Question : A bailiff has twelve men join up for service one day. The bailiff was glad, but soon discovered that he didn't have enough gear for them in the armoury. So those twelve men filed onto the square for the next morning's roll call. Six of them were wearing body armor, four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armour. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour?

: A bailiff has twelve men join up for service one day. The bailiff was glad, but soon discovered that he didn't have enough gear for them in the armoury. So those twelve men filed onto the square for the next morning's roll call. Six of them were wearing body armor, four had helmets. Only three of them wore both a helmet and body armour. Now, tell me, how many men were unlucky enough not to have either a helmet or armour? Answer: Five

Five is the answer due to all pieces of gear totalling to ten. Six pieces were used by the three men while the final four were used by another four men.

This leaves five men without any gear.

The right answer gives you 300 Groschen or a skill experience buff.

Once all four questions are answered, you won't meet Barley again when you decide to fast travel.

