Misfits and Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon to star in ‘in real life’ video game controlled by players

Game of Thrones’ Iwan Rheon is to become the lead character in Screamfest 4: The Kraken’s Revenge – a new ‘in real life’ video in which he’ll be remotely controlled by members of the public.

The live-action game will task players with guiding Rheon, who played the villainous Ramsay Bolton on the HBO series, through “a vast ocean fortress” to safety within 10 minutes, before the Kraken’s arch-nemesis, The Balthazoid, catches him.

The video game, developed by John Zurhellen – a producer known for his work on Grand Theft Auto IV and Red Dead Redemption, will allow players to issue commands via their smartphone or laptop to Rheon, who’ll respond immediately on a live video link.

“I’m used to playing a character that did all the controlling but now the tables are turned,” Rheon said. “I’ll be at the mercy of people controlling my every move online from anywhere in the country, sending me from room to room in a particularly creepy location while I’m hunted by a monster.

“I do wonder how many Kraken fans will send me to my doom and how many will save me!”

While Rheon is only taking part on Wednesday 28th October, the game is set to run over four evenings until Friday 30th October – and members of the public will be able to buy tickets for 10-minute slots.

The five-day event will also be streamed live, so those unable to get tickets to play will be able to watch via a live video link.

Screamfest, created by Kraken Rum, is a long-running Halloween event which has previously seen the spirit brand team up with film directors to create an immersive scary experience, with Game of Thrones director Neil Marshall at the helm of last year’s edition.

Creator Zurhellen said of this year’s game: “The brief for Kraken Screamfest was simple: come up with a concept more terrifying and warped than anything 2020 has to offer. So I delved deep into our primal fears – being hunted, tight spaces, dark shadows, hate-filled creatures – and I’m pretty confident I’ll deliver one of the most terrifying experiences to be seen in UK homes this year.”

He added: “On a personal note, I’m extremely honoured to pick up the baton where Neil Marshall left off, so rest assured Kraken fans, I will do your Mighty Beast proud!”

Screamfest 4: The Kraken’s Revenge runs from Wednesday 28th October until Friday 30th October – tickets are available on the Screamfest 4’s website. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide, or take a look at our new TV shows 2020 page to find out what’s airing this autumn and beyond.