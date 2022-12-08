These aren’t snowballs that can be picked up and thrown, these are massive snowballs that’ll roll down hills. You can even hide inside stationary snowballs for some sneak attacks. With some clever thinking, the snowball is quite the tactical weapon and can be used well to confuse enemies.

The newly-minted Fortnite Chapter 4 has given us plenty of new additions to the battle royale and one of its best is the snowballs. These hilarious contraptions are simple to make and can even be ridden, potentially causing massive damage to enemy players and structures.

Fortnite is making the most of the winter with its new snowball feature and you should make the most of it while it’s here. Nothing is guaranteed to last forever in this game. Read on to find out how to make snowballs in Fortnite, how to ride them, and how to hide inside of them.

How to make snowballs in Fortnite

To make a snowball in Fortnite, you need to hit snow with your Pickaxe. That’s it. You can create a snowball wherever there is snow on the ground on the Fortnite map. The longer you hit the snow with your Pickaxe, the larger the snowball will be. There is a maximum size, but the game will let you know when you can’t make a snowball any bigger.

In the Chapter 4 season 1 map, you’ll find snow everywhere in the north. Head to the Brutal Bastion and Lonely Labs locations (and into a large area to the west of them) and there will be more than enough snow around for everyone to create snowballs. These aren’t snowballs you throw at enemy players, mind, these are snowballs that you can jump inside of to roll into enemies.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to ride snowballs in Fortnite

To ride a snowball in Fortnite, you need to make one big enough to fit inside (the game will prompt you when you can jump inside). Simply press the Interact button to hop inside (whatever you have that set to). Make sure to hit the snowball to get it moving and then ride it down that hill and into an enemy or enemy structure to cause some big damage.

More like this

If you don’t hit the snowball before jumping inside, it will remain stationary. You can use this opportunity to hide inside, though, jumping out for a surprise attack when an opposition player walks by. Make loads of them and they won’t know what’s the dangerous snowball.

A good amount of chaos can be created with these snowballs, and if used well, they can give you a big advantage on the battlefield. We recommend rolling snowballs without players inside towards enemies first to scare them before you jump out of one of them for fun. Get all four in a team and charge in four separate snowballs for massive damage.

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.