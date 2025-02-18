With this last element in mind, you'll be wanting a good horse.

Your equine companion isn't merely to get you from A to B, but to aid in combat, escapes, and expanding your inventory.

They'll keep you company too, of course, but we're going to look at the more practical side.

So, which are the best horses in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, and where can we find them?

Best horses in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

There are many horses in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, but we'll do our best to pick the top five.

These picks are based mostly on stats. However, there's an element of sentimentality when it comes to our number one.

Our top five are the following:

Windwurf

Shlamhak

Kasztanka

Herring

Pebbles

Confused by the presence of Pebbles? We'll explain our list in more detail below, along with the location of each horse.

Windwurf location in Kingdom Come

Although Windwurf doesn't have the highest courage, it more than makes up for it with inventory capacity, stamina, and especially speed. This might be the horse for you if there's a long journey ahead.

You can find Windwurf in Grund.

Shlamhak location in Kingdom Come

On the other hand, if you have a battle ahead then Shlamhak might be the steed of choice. As well as high capacity and stamina, it also has impressive bravery stats.

You can find Shlamhak in the Kuttenberg region of Maleshov.

Kasztanka location in Kingdom Come

Kasztanka brings the best of both worlds to the fold, with high speed and stamina, as well as decent bravery stats. So hold onto this one if your battle is some distance away.

Like Shlamhak, Kasztanka is found in Maleshov.

Herring location in Kingdom Come

Arguably the best horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, Herring is high in stamina, speed, courage, and capacity.

It's also completely free, as you acquire it during the Back in the Saddle main quest in Trosky.

Pebbles location in Kingdom Come

If you've played Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 for a substantial amount of time, you'll know that Pebbles is the first horse you unlock. And if you've played the first game, you'll recognise her as a returning character (as will Henry).

Although she doesn't have the highest stats to begin with, you can upgrade her if she'd ridden for 35 kilometres.

Now, her stats aren't quite as good as an upgraded Herring's (except her capacity), but we're placing her in the top spot purely out of loyalty.

You'll find her in a main quest in Semine.

How to get a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2

As we hinted at above, getting a horse in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a part of the main story, and it won't cost you anything.

Just have a little patience and don't steal one from a field. It's not great if you get caught, and these temporary ones won't come back when you whistle.

Make your way to Semine, and head to the stables at the west side of the settlement. Here, you'll find Pebbles, your loyal steed from the first game (and our top pick).

Talk to Ballatay, select "Be Reasonable" in the conversation, and Pebbles will be yours.

