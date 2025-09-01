So, is Silksong a sequel? Is Silksong a prequel? Let's get into it!

Is Hollow Knight: Silksong a sequel or prequel?

According to Team Cherry developers, Hollow Knight: Silksong is a sequel that takes place after the events of Hollow Knight.

While there has been quite a lot of speculation about this, information has been surprisingly scant online. The answer actually comes from a since-deleted blog post from Team Cherry.

In fact, the blog post was the very one in which the team first revealed Silksong to the public. It stated: "Hollow Knight: Silksong is the second game by Team Cherry (that's us!) and the full-scale sequel to Hollow Knight."

It goes on to confirm that Silksong originally started life as a DLC, but "it quickly became too large and too unique to stay as a DLC", prompting the decision to turn it into its own standalone game.

Incidentally, this is one of the many reasons why Silksong took so long to make.

So, there you have it, straight from the horse's mouth. While we know that Silksong is a sequel to Hollow Knight, what we don't know is how directly the two will be linked.

Whether Silksong directly picks up where Hollow Knight left off or chooses to tell a separate story, building upon the events of the first game remains to be seen.

We'll just have to wait and see what Team Cherry has planned when the game finally launches this week.

