But there are a few simple things you can do to give you a much better chance of taking down this big bug, so here's the rundown on how to beat the Bell Beast in Silksong.

Preparing for the Bell Beast in Hollow Knight: Silksong

Before you even think about taking down the Bell Beast, make sure you rest at the bench nearby. From the lair, head left and jump down at the end of that room, then walk to the right to find the bench in the next room over.

Now, this early on you likely won't have much in your arsenal to make the fight easier, but you can grab the Druid's Eye item by picking berries for the Moss Druid in the northeast of Mosshome.

This item gives you a bit of Silk whenever you take damage (which we assume you'll be doing a lot of), giving you more opportunity to heal and use Silkspear in combat.

How to beat the Bell Beast in Hollow Knight: Silksong

If you're more of a visual learner, we've got a full video showing how we beat the Bell Beast to give you an idea of what to do (and what not to do) to take down the hulking beast.

But, for a more comprehensive guide, you can read on instead!

There are four attacks the Bell Beast uses, and the key to beating it is knowing how to recognise each one, and how to respond.

Charge

The Bell Beast will routinely charge across the ground towards you. Simply jump over it and perform a pogo jump on its back to deal some damage.

Jump

The Bell Beast may jump over you in an arc. You can either run underneath it and attack upwards at its exposed belly or run away to ensure you don't get hit before slashing it once it lands.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Burrow

The Bell Beast sometimes burrows into the ground, firing several bells outwards in an arc. If you're near the Beast, run towards it and attack so that the bells fly over you. If you're too far away, simply jump over the bells as they come near you.

Falling bells

Just over the halfway point of the fight, the Bell Beast will roar, releasing several bells from the ceiling above. A bell that is about to drop will be marked by dust falling from it, so keep an eye out for these for the rest of the fight and simply dodge out of the way of them.

Avoid all of these attacks and make sure to get your own in when you have the opportunity. If you feel confident in avoiding damage, be sure to make heavy use of your Silkspear attack to help finish the fight a bit faster.

If you're less confident, feel free to use your Silk to heal instead. Just make sure you're doing it directly after a Bell Beast attack, as healing takes a deceptively long time and it's easy to simply get hit while you're stuck in the animation, wasting your silk.

Bell Beast rewards in Hollow Knight: Silksong

For defeating the Bell Beast, you'll unlock the fast travel mechanic. Like the Stag in Hollow Knight, you'll be able to ride the now-friendly Bell Beast to move between various fast travel points you'll discover throughout the game.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.