If you're curious what kind of numbers an indie gem like Hollow Knight is putting up, here's what you need to know about the official Hollow Knight sales numbers.

Hollow Knight sales numbers: How many copies did the original sell?

As of August 2025, Hollow Knight has officially sold more than 15 million copies across all platforms, as confirmed by developer Team Cherry in an interview with Bloomberg.

That figure places Hollow Knight above some pretty big names, including the likes of Palworld, Valheim, Rocket League, Lethal Company, No Man's Sky and more.

Initially released on PC only, the game has since been ported to consoles and is now available on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

The game managed to pass the 1 million mark in the first year after release, but sales have really picked up as it hit more platforms, as well as thanks to its ever-increasing reputation via word of mouth.

That figure was certainly helped by the game's low price – launching at £11.99 / $14.99 / €14.99.

It looks like Team Cherry is approaching Silksong with a similar pricing approach, with the recently confirmed $20 price point drawing plenty of praise from their devoted following.

The game still has some way to go to reach the very heights of indie game sales, with Stardew Valley (41 million) and Terraria (60 million) still ruling the roost.

But for a single-player metroidvania from the south coast of Australia to hit these figures is an incredible feat by any metric.

How many players does Hollow Knight have on Steam?

According to stats from Steam tracking websites VG Insights and Gamalytic, anywhere between 7.36m and 11.15m of Hollow Knight's sales have been through Steam.

Up until very recently, the game's highest concurrent player count was from May 2022, when the game hit a peak of 20,324 concurrent players.

But with so many players racing to finish the game before Silksong comes out, the game saw a massive spike in players at the end of August/start of September.

As of 2nd September 2025, Hollow Knight's highest concurrent player count on Steam is 71,083 players, recorded on 1st September.

