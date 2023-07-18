Sometimes though, we all need to take off our peaked caps and let our hair down - which is exactly why Paradox have included a thorough spread of cheats and console commands to bend the world to our will for once. Read on to get the commands you’re after!

How to use console commands in HOI4

Depending on your keyboard layout, you can access the console by hitting Shift+2, §, ~, \, `, ", ^ or ALT+2+1, or Shift+3. For UK QWERTY layouts, this should be the ` key below the escape key.

From here you can enter a whole range of HOI4 console commands that can do a range of things from innocuously changing the weather to giving yourself an unholy amount of nukes for when enough is enough.

No matter your reasons – you’ll be able to enjoy the game as you like with the console commands listed with a description detailing their function down below.

Best HOI4 console commands

add_autonomy [country tag] [amount] – Increase or decrease the specified country’s autonomy level

– Increase or decrease the specified country’s autonomy level add_core [state id] [country tag] – Make a state the core part of a nation

– Make a state the core part of a nation add_equipment [amount] [equipment name] – Add equipment to your stockpiles. Needs to be researched first and doesn’t work for naval stocks

– Add equipment to your stockpiles. Needs to be researched first and doesn’t work for naval stocks add_interest [country tag] – Make a specific country part of your interest

– Make a specific country part of your interest add_latest_equipment [amount] – Works in the same as as add_equipment but targets the equipment listed on the logistics screen

– Works in the same as as add_equipment but targets the equipment listed on the logistics screen add_party_popularity [ideology group] [amount] – Give the desired amount of popularity to a specific party with the ideologies ‘fascism’, ‘democratic’, ‘neutrality’, and ‘communism’

– Give the desired amount of popularity to a specific party with the ideologies ‘fascism’, ‘democratic’, ‘neutrality’, and ‘communism’ allowdiplo – Lets you use diplomatic actions without needing a reason

– Lets you use diplomatic actions without needing a reason allowtraits – Allows you to assign as many traits to generals as you’d like

– Allows you to assign as many traits to generals as you’d like annex [country tag / ‘all’] – Lets you annex a specific country tag, bring their territory into your own

– Lets you annex a specific country tag, bring their territory into your own civilwar [ideology] [country tag] – Start a civil war within a target country with an ideology of either, ‘fascism’, ‘democratic’, ‘neutrality’, and ‘communism’

– Start a civil war within a target country with an ideology of either, ‘fascism’, ‘democratic’, ‘neutrality’, and ‘communism’ cp [amount] – This increases your Command Power up to by 100%

– This increases your Command Power up to by 100% debug_tactics – Enables or disables the visibility of tactics debug tooltip.

– Enables or disables the visibility of tactics debug tooltip. decision.nochecks – Lets you bypass decision requirements

– Lets you bypass decision requirements deleteallunits [country tag] – Gets rid all of the selected countries militaries

– Gets rid all of the selected countries militaries error – Shows errors from the log file

– Shows errors from the log file focus.ignoreprerequisites – Lets you bypass focus prerequisites

– Lets you bypass focus prerequisites focus.nochecks – Enables you to do away with focus requirements

– Enables you to do away with focus requirements fow – Enable or disable fog of war. You can also do this for specific provinces

– Enable or disable fog of war. You can also do this for specific provinces fronts – Enables or disables the visibility of foreign fronts

– Enables or disables the visibility of foreign fronts gain_xp [amount] – Selected general or leader will be given the amount of XP you’d like

– Selected general or leader will be given the amount of XP you’d like Instant_wargoal – Lets you a war goal without needing a reason

– Lets you a war goal without needing a reason instantconstruction – Toggles on or off the ability for construction to be finished immediately

– Toggles on or off the ability for construction to be finished immediately manpower [amount] – Give yourself the desired amount of manpower you’d like

– Give yourself the desired amount of manpower you’d like morehumans [amount] – Increase or decrease the world population. Use a minus symbol for decreasing it.

– Increase or decrease the world population. Use a minus symbol for decreasing it. moveunit [unit id] [province id] – Move a specific unit to a specific province

– Move a specific unit to a specific province Nomapicons – Enables or disables the visibility of icons in the map.

– Enables or disables the visibility of icons in the map. Nopausetext – Enables or disables the visibility of the pause menu.

– Enables or disables the visibility of the pause menu. nuke [amount] – Give yourself however many nukes you’d like

– Give yourself however many nukes you’d like observe – Lets you just watch everything unfold without needing any user input

– Lets you just watch everything unfold without needing any user input pp [amount] – Give yourself the desired amount of political power.

– Give yourself the desired amount of political power. remove_interest [country tag] – Gets rid of a country from your interest

– Gets rid of a country from your interest research_on_icon_click – Lets you instantly research a technology when you click on it

– Lets you instantly research a technology when you click on it research [slot id / ‘all’] – Allows you to research all equipment or a specific type

– Allows you to research all equipment or a specific type savegame – Initiate a save

– Initiate a save set_ruling_party [ideology group] – Change the ruling party to either ‘fascism’, ‘democratic’, ‘neutrality’, and ‘communism’

– Change the ruling party to either ‘fascism’, ‘democratic’, ‘neutrality’, and ‘communism’ setcontroller [country tag] [province id] – Change who governs a specific province

– Change who governs a specific province setowner [country tag] [state id] – Change what countries belong to who

– Change what countries belong to who st [amount] – Increase or decrease stability by up to 100& or -100%

– Increase or decrease stability by up to 100& or -100% tag_color [rgb] – Change the tag colour of your country

– Change the tag colour of your country tag [country tag] – Lets you change which country you’re playing as midway through the game

– Lets you change which country you’re playing as midway through the game teleport [province id] – Teleport selected ships to a province ID

– Teleport selected ships to a province ID traderoutes – Enables or disables the visibility of trade routes.

– Enables or disables the visibility of trade routes. Weather – Enable or disable the weather

– Enable or disable the weather whitepeace [country tag] [country tag] – This create a white peace between two specific countries

– This create a white peace between two specific countries winwars – Give yourself the max warscore for conflicts you are part of

– Give yourself the max warscore for conflicts you are part of ws [amount] – Increase or decrease War Support by up to 100& or -100%

– Increase or decrease War Support by up to 100& or -100% xp [amount] – Give yourself the desired amount of XP to the army, navy and airforce

– Give yourself the desired amount of XP to the army, navy and airforce yesman – Makes countries accept whatever diplomatics offer you make them

If, for instance, you want to do a console command that affects a particular nation, then you will need that country’s specific Country Tag – a three-character code (such as KOR for Korea).

There are two subsets of these tags, Country Tags and Releasable Country Tags.

Country Tags refer to countries that were independent entities in 1936 when your typical HOI run begins. Releasable Countries are those that are either colonies of Empires such as Algeria, or countries that are part of a union such as Scotland.

Below we have two separate lists for both to help you get the code you need with minimal faffing.

Afghanistan – AFG

– AFG Albania – ALB

– ALB Angola – ANG

– ANG Argentina – ARG

– ARG Australia – AST

– AST Austria – AUS

– AUS Belgium – BEL

– BEL Bhutan – BHU

– BHU Bolivia – BOL

– BOL Brazil – BRA

– BRA British Malaya – MAL

– MAL British Raj – RAJ

– RAJ Bulgaria – BUL

– BUL Chile – CHL

– CHL China – CHI

– CHI Colombia – COL

– COL Communist China – PRC

– PRC Costa Rica – COS

– COS Cuba – CUB

– CUB Czechoslovakia – CZE

– CZE Denmark – DEN

– DEN Dominican Republic – DOM

– DOM Dominion of Canada – CAN

– CAN Dutch East Indies – INS

– INS Ecuador – ECU

– ECU El Salvador – ELS

– ELS Estonia – EST

– EST Ethiopia – ETH

– ETH Finland – FIN

– FIN France – FRA

– FRA German Republic – GER

– GER Greece – GRE

– GRE Guangxi Clique – GXC

– GXC Guatemala – GUA

– GUA Haiti – HAI

– HAI Honduras – HON

– HON Iceland – ICE

– ICE Iran – PER

– PER Iraq – IRQ

– IRQ Ireland – IRE

– IRE Italy – ITA

– ITA Japan – JAP

– JAP Kingdom of Hungary – HUN

– HUN Kingdom of Romania – ROM

– ROM Latvia – LAT

– LAT Liberia – LIB

– LIB Lithuania – LIT

– LIT Luxembourg – LUX

– LUX Manchukuo – MAN

– MAN Mengkukuo – MEN

– MEN Mexico – MEX

– MEX Mongolia – MON

– MON Nepal – NEP

– NEP Netherlands – HOL

– HOL New Zealand – NZL

– NZL Nicaragua – NIC

– NIC Norway – NOR

– NOR Oman – OMA

– OMA Panama – PAN

– PAN Paraguay – PAR

– PAR Peru – PRU

– PRU Philippines – PHI

– PHI Poland – POL

– POL Portugal – POR

– POR Saudi Arabia – SAU

– SAU Shanxi – SHX

– SHX Siam – SIA

– SIA Sinkiang – SIK

– SIK South Africa – SAF

– SAF Soviet Union – SOV

– SOV Spain (Republican) – SPR

– SPR Spain (Nationalist) – D01

– D01 Sweden – SWE

– SWE Switzerland – SWI

– SWI Tannu Tuva – TAN

– TAN Tibet – TIB

– TIB Turkey – TUR

– TUR United Kingdom – ENG

– ENG United States – USA

– USA Uruguay – URG

– URG Venezuela – VEN

– VEN Xibei San Ma – XSM

– XSM Yemen – YEM

– YEM Yugoslavia – YUG

– YUG Yunnan – YUN

Algeria – ALG

– ALG Angola – ANG

– ANG Azerbaijan – AZR

– AZR Bahamas – BAH

– BAH Bangladesh – BAN

– BAN Belize – BLZ

– BLZ Bosnia-Herzegovina – BOS

– BOS Botswana – BOT

– BOT Burma – BRM

– BRM Burundi – BRD

– BRD Cameroon – CMR

– CMR Central Africa – CAR

– CAR Chad – CHA

– CHA Confederacy of American States – CSA

– CSA Congo-Brazzaville – RCG

– RCG Côte d’Ivoire – IVO

– IVO Croatia – CRO

– CRO Dahomey – DAH

– DAH Djibouti – DJI

– DJI East Germany – DDR

– DDR Equatorial Guinea – EQG

– EQG Eritrea – ERI

– ERI Gabon – GAB

– GAB Gambia – GAM

– GAM Ghana – GHA

– GHA Guinea – GNA

– GNA Guinea-Bissau – GNB

– GNB Guyana – GYA

– GYA Israel – ISR

– ISR Jamaica – JAM

– JAM Kazakhstan – KAZ

– KAZ Kenya – KEN

– KEN Kingdom of Egypt – EGY

– EGY Kingdom of Jordan – JOR

– JOR Kingdom of Libya – LBA

– LBA Kingdom of Morocco – MOR

– MOR Korea – KOR

– KOR Kuwait – KUW

– KUW Kyrgyzstan – KYR

– KYR Lebanon – LEB

– LEB Malawi – MLW

– MLW Maldives – MLD

– MLD Mali – MLI

– MLI Malta – MLT

– MLT Mauritania – MRT

– MRT Melanesian Federation – FIJ

– FIJ Moldova – MOL

– MOL Mozambique – MZB

– MZB Namibia – NMB

– NMB Netherlands Antilles – CRC

– CRC Niger – NGR

– NGR Nigeria – NGA

– NGA Northern Ireland – NIR

– NIR Pakistan – PAK

– PAK Palestine – PAL

– PAL Papua New Guinea – PNG

– PNG Puerto Rico – PUE

– PUE Republic of Armenia – ARM

– ARM Republic of Belarus – BLR

– BLR Republic of Cambodia – CAM

– CAM Republic of Cayenne – CAY

– CAY Republic of Cyprus – CYP

– CYP Republic of Georgia – GEO

– GEO Republic of Guadeloupe – GDL

– GDL Republic of Laos – LAO

– LAO Republic of Macedonia – MAC

– MAC Republic of Madagascar – MAD

– MAD Republic of Montenegro – MNT

– MNT Republic of Qatar – QAT

– QAT Republic of Slovenia – SLV

– SLV Republic of Suriname – SUR

– SUR Republic of Tajikistan – TAJ

– TAJ Republic of The British Antilles – BAS

– BAS Republic of Trinidad and Tobago – TRI

– TRI Republic of Turkmenistan – TMS

– TMS Republic of Ukraine – UKR

– UKR Republic of Uzbekistan – UZB

– UZB Republic of Vietnam – VIN

– VIN Rwanda – RWA

– RWA Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic – WES

– WES Scotland – SCO

– SCO Senegal – SEN

– SEN Serbia – SER

– SER Sierra Leone – SIE

– SIE Slovakia – SLO

– SLO Somali Sultanate – SOM

– SOM Sudan – SUD

– SUD Sri Lanka – SRL

– SRL Syria – SYR

– SYR Tanzania – TZN

– TZN Togo – TOG

– TOG Tunisia – TUN

– TUN Uganda – UGA

– UGA Unaligned States of America – USB

– USB United Arab Emirates – UAE

– UAE Upper Volta – VOL

– VOL Wales – WLS

– WLS West Germany – WGR

– WGR Zaire – COG

– COG Zambia – ZAM

– ZAM Zimbabwe – ZIM

