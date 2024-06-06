Hogwarts Legacy Summer Update explained: What's in today's patch notes?
Photo mode is finally here (and some other cool stuff)!
The much-anticipated Hogwarts Legacy Summer update is live right now!
If you’ve been looking to get back into the game, there’s never been a better time than right now thanks to the introduction of the Haunted Hogsmeade quest which was previously PlayStation-exclusive onto the rest of the platforms.
That’s not all, though, this is the biggest update for the game to date and it adds plenty of new content to enjoy!
Keep reading to find out what’s in the Hogwarts Legacy Summer update. Magically scroll to the end of the page to check out the full list of patch notes.
What’s in the Hogwarts Legacy Summer update?
The Hogwarts Legacy Summer update adds the Haunted Hogsmeade quest to all platforms, introduces a new photo mode and even allows you to reset your Talent Points to respec your character.
Check out the official Summer update trailer to see the new additions in action:
As you can see (if you watched the trailer) it’s not just the new photo mode, Haunted Hogsmeade quest or ability to respec that’s been added with the update.
Everyone now has access to all previously exclusive items and cosmetics such as the Onyx Hippogriff mount, the Felix Felicis Potion and the Shopkeeper Cosmetic set.
New cosmetic items – including a new broom, Azkhaban-themed gear and even Harry Potter’s glasses.
The development team even released a video that greatly details everything in the update. Check it out:
Full patch notes for Hogwarts Legacy Summer update
The full list of Hogwarts Legacy Summer update patch notes has been revealed by Warner Bros on the game’s official website. Check the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC patch notes below (you’ll find the full list of patch notes separately on the WB website linked above for the PS4/Xbox One version and Switch edition):
Developer notes – This Patch unlocks the Haunted Shop mission previously available only to Sony platforms on all supported platforms, as well as all previously exclusive items and cosmetics, including:
- The Onyx Hyppogriff mount.
- The Felix Felicis Potion.
- The Shopkeeper Cosmetic set.
It also includes new, never seen before cosmetic items, AND a new broom:
- The Lavender Borealis.
- The Azkaban Themed gear.
- The Circular Taped Spectacles.
A Photo Mode has also been added to allow players to capture screenshots of their Hogwarts Legacy experience and all their newly unlocked cosmetics. *Photo mode will become available after completing the mission to gain access the field guide.
In addition, this patch also provides players with a talent point reset function, to re-build your ideal Witch/Wizard without having to start a new playthrough. Multiple bugs have also been addressed (Details below).
Localisation
- Implemented several updated localised Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.
- Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.
- Fixed a Typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.
- Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.
Audio
- Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.
- Fixed instance where the SFX/Dialogue Volume would become louder than the music Volume while using stereo devices and being set to 50%.
UI
- Fixed instance that made player unable to select field guide pages’ options when accessing the menu while holding down the basic spell cast button.
- Fixed instance where loading a Manual Save or Fast traveling to certain locations would cause alohamora prompts to disappear from magical beast cages.
- Fixed instance where Dark Arts spells would become not equippable after equipping regural spells in loadout 1.
- Fixed instance where the mission icon for the last arc of the Broom race would linger on screen after completion.
Gameplay
- Removed butterflies misleading players to previously opened treasure chests.
- Fixed Instance where using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Search for the Rune Symbol” step.
Achievements
- Fixed instance where the Fountain on Hogwarts grounds flying field guide page wouldn’t count towards the Map Counters or The Bell Tower Wing Sector.
NPC
- Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression.
Avatar
- Fixed instance where it wouldn’t be possible for the avatar to climb and reach a treasure chest in the High Keep.
- Fixed instance where the Legendary Masquerade Masks would clip within the avatar’s face when equipped.
- Fixed instance where swimming to treasure vault near Keenbridge would cause the avatar to fly into the air.
Navigation
- Fixed instance where Professor Garlick and Professor Hecat could get stuck moving in the air after leaving the hospital.
- Fixed instance where a loading screen would cause a cage door to lock up again without regenerating an alohamora lock on it in a bandit camp on the north end of the map.
- Fixed instance where loading a save and fast travelling to any location would make alohomora locks disappear from fixed cages.
- Fixed instance where bone clusters would lose collision and fall through the floor when interacted with.
Combat
- Fixed Instance where Loyalist assassin enemies’ attacks would not damage the avatar.
Lighting
- Fixed instance where blinding lighting VFX would display when exiting the Hallway castle vault.
- Fixed instance where light changes would be visible when the camera angle shifts while in conversation with Professor Garlick in the Greenhouse.
Accessibility
- Fixed instance where setting left handed mode while in the vivarium caused the avatar to drink a potion or deploy combat plants while attempting to access the beasts’ menu.
Miscellaneous
- Updated Credits
PS5
- Audio
- Increased avatar dialogue volume during final fight.
- Localization
- Fixed instance where localized keyboard w/special characters would not display when naming Avatar and captured magical beasts.
- VFX
- Added missing fire VFX to the fireplace located at Pitt-Upon-Ford.
- Overland
- Fixed instance where a moonstone node on the mountain side could not be reached or interacted with.
- Gameplay
- Fixed instance where choosing to try again after falling behind Professor Fig inside Gringotts Vault would cause the player to respawn OOW and block progression.
PC
- SDK Updates/Platform support
- Razer Chroma SDK support
- Streamline 2.4
- DLSS 3.7
- FSR 2
- XeSS 1.3
- DualSense/DualShock Controller 1.5.0 for improved PC support
- UI
- Fixed instance where the Spell menu would become inaccessible after binding Spell Selection to the TAB key, preventing player progression.
- Fixed instance where game would freeze whenever two HUDS would overlap.
- Fixed instance where the background of the menu would flash white when switching to a lower graphics preset.
- Lighting
- Fixed instance where moving the camera while on a specific Merlin Puzzle platform in Keenbridge would cause a strobe effect on the lighting.
- Fixed instance where ambient hues would change abruptly when moving the camera in Hogsmeade.
- Raytracing
- Cleaned up rogue semi-translucent meshes in BVH.
