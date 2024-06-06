That’s not all, though, this is the biggest update for the game to date and it adds plenty of new content to enjoy!

Keep reading to find out what’s in the Hogwarts Legacy Summer update. Magically scroll to the end of the page to check out the full list of patch notes.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Hogwarts Legacy Summer update adds the Haunted Hogsmeade quest to all platforms, introduces a new photo mode and even allows you to reset your Talent Points to respec your character.

More like this

Check out the official Summer update trailer to see the new additions in action:

As you can see (if you watched the trailer) it’s not just the new photo mode, Haunted Hogsmeade quest or ability to respec that’s been added with the update.

Everyone now has access to all previously exclusive items and cosmetics such as the Onyx Hippogriff mount, the Felix Felicis Potion and the Shopkeeper Cosmetic set.

New cosmetic items – including a new broom, Azkhaban-themed gear and even Harry Potter’s glasses.

The development team even released a video that greatly details everything in the update. Check it out:

The full list of Hogwarts Legacy Summer update patch notes has been revealed by Warner Bros on the game’s official website. Check the PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC patch notes below (you’ll find the full list of patch notes separately on the WB website linked above for the PS4/Xbox One version and Switch edition):

Developer notes – This Patch unlocks the Haunted Shop mission previously available only to Sony platforms on all supported platforms, as well as all previously exclusive items and cosmetics, including:

The Onyx Hyppogriff mount .

. The Felix Felicis Potion .

. The Shopkeeper Cosmetic set.

It also includes new, never seen before cosmetic items, AND a new broom:

The Lavender Borealis.

The Azkaban Themed gear .

. The Circular Taped Spectacles.

A Photo Mode has also been added to allow players to capture screenshots of their Hogwarts Legacy experience and all their newly unlocked cosmetics. *Photo mode will become available after completing the mission to gain access the field guide.

In addition, this patch also provides players with a talent point reset function, to re-build your ideal Witch/Wizard without having to start a new playthrough. Multiple bugs have also been addressed (Details below).

Localisation

Implemented several updated localised Voice Over retakes for Japanese and Spanish.

Fixed the Brazilian Portuguese translation of “Silver Rim Spectacles”.

Fixed a Typo in the “Wingardium Leviosa” French spell description.

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Audio

Fixed several Voice Over cut-offs throughout the game.

Fixed instance where the SFX/Dialogue Volume would become louder than the music Volume while using stereo devices and being set to 50%.

UI

Fixed instance that made player unable to select field guide pages’ options when accessing the menu while holding down the basic spell cast button.

Fixed instance where loading a Manual Save or Fast traveling to certain locations would cause alohamora prompts to disappear from magical beast cages.

Fixed instance where Dark Arts spells would become not equippable after equipping regural spells in loadout 1.

Fixed instance where the mission icon for the last arc of the Broom race would linger on screen after completion.

Gameplay

Removed butterflies misleading players to previously opened treasure chests.

Fixed Instance where using the Swift talent on the edge of the map would cause mission progression to linger on the “Search for the Rune Symbol” step.

Achievements

Fixed instance where the Fountain on Hogwarts grounds flying field guide page wouldn’t count towards the Map Counters or The Bell Tower Wing Sector.

NPC

Fixed instance where Lodgok would occasionally remain stuck inside the Hogshead in Hogsmeade instead of traveling to the Witch’s Tomb, preventing player progression.

Avatar

Fixed instance where it wouldn’t be possible for the avatar to climb and reach a treasure chest in the High Keep.

Fixed instance where the Legendary Masquerade Masks would clip within the avatar’s face when equipped.

Fixed instance where swimming to treasure vault near Keenbridge would cause the avatar to fly into the air.

Navigation

Fixed instance where Professor Garlick and Professor Hecat could get stuck moving in the air after leaving the hospital.

Fixed instance where a loading screen would cause a cage door to lock up again without regenerating an alohamora lock on it in a bandit camp on the north end of the map.

Fixed instance where loading a save and fast travelling to any location would make alohomora locks disappear from fixed cages.

Fixed instance where bone clusters would lose collision and fall through the floor when interacted with.

Combat

Fixed Instance where Loyalist assassin enemies’ attacks would not damage the avatar.

Lighting

Fixed instance where blinding lighting VFX would display when exiting the Hallway castle vault.

Fixed instance where light changes would be visible when the camera angle shifts while in conversation with Professor Garlick in the Greenhouse.

Accessibility

Fixed instance where setting left handed mode while in the vivarium caused the avatar to drink a potion or deploy combat plants while attempting to access the beasts’ menu.

Miscellaneous

Updated Credits

PS5

Audio Increased avatar dialogue volume during final fight.

Localization Fixed instance where localized keyboard w/special characters would not display when naming Avatar and captured magical beasts.

VFX Added missing fire VFX to the fireplace located at Pitt-Upon-Ford.

Overland Fixed instance where a moonstone node on the mountain side could not be reached or interacted with.

Gameplay Fixed instance where choosing to try again after falling behind Professor Fig inside Gringotts Vault would cause the player to respawn OOW and block progression.



PC

SDK Updates/Platform support Razer Chroma SDK support Streamline 2.4 DLSS 3.7 FSR 2 XeSS 1.3 DualSense/DualShock Controller 1.5.0 for improved PC support

UI Fixed instance where the Spell menu would become inaccessible after binding Spell Selection to the TAB key, preventing player progression. Fixed instance where game would freeze whenever two HUDS would overlap. Fixed instance where the background of the menu would flash white when switching to a lower graphics preset.

Lighting Fixed instance where moving the camera while on a specific Merlin Puzzle platform in Keenbridge would cause a strobe effect on the lighting. Fixed instance where ambient hues would change abruptly when moving the camera in Hogsmeade.

Raytracing Cleaned up rogue semi-translucent meshes in BVH.



Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.