Of course, returning to the original Game Boy games – including Pokémon Yellow – does mean the return of the pesky HM items.

HM, or Hidden Machine, is a move taught to certain Pokémon that gains you an advantage in the world. This can be travelling across the land by air or being able to brighten up a dark cave, for example.

To refresh your memory or possibly even introduce you to HMs for the very first time, we've outlined exactly what each one does in Pokémon Blue and Red and Yellow, alongside where each one is located.

How many HMs are in Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow?

Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow. Nintendo

There are five HMs in Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow.

These are all spread throughout the Kanto region, and while not all are needed to progress through the story, they make it a lot easier.

Once taught to a Pokémon, these moves cannot be forgotten - so assign them carefully.

Full list of HMs in Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow

The HMs that can be obtained in Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow are as below:

HM 01 – Cut

HM 02 – Fly

HM 03 – Surf

HM 04 – Strength

HM 05 – Flash

HM locations in Pokémon Blue and Red and Yellow

HM 01 – Cut

HM 01 (Cut) is found onboard the SS Anne in Vermillion City. Once you have defeated your rival on the top floor, head through to find the captain, who is a little under the weather. Speak to him and choose the option to rub his back. As a reward, he will gift you HM 01.

HM 02 – Fly

HM 02 (Fly) is located on Route 16. East of Celadon City, a tree blocks the route forward. Cut this down, progress through the building and you will find a secret house in the top-left-hand corner. Speak with the lady inside the building to get HM 02.

HM 03 – Surf

HM 03 (Surf) is found within the Safari Zone in Fuchsia City. It can be purchased from a man in a secret house for 500 Pokémon dollars.

HM 04 – Strength

HM 04 is earned from the Warden in Fuchsia City in exchange for his Gold Teeth. These are located in the Safari Zone next to the building where you find HM 03 (Surf). Shaped like a Poké Ball, grab the item, return it to the Warden and HM 04 is all yours.

HM 05 – Flash

HM 05 (Flash) is found on Route 2 by Professor Oak's aide in the building south of Diglett's Tunnel. You will need to have defeated Brock and earned the Boulder Badge to obtain HM 05. It's the only one that isn't necessary to complete the game, but is still useful for dark caves.

Are the HM locations the same in Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen?

Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen. Nintendo

Yes, all HM locations in Pokémon FireRed and LeafGreen are the same as in Pokémon Blue, Red and Yellow.

The 2004 remake designed for the Game Boy Advance is a faithful recreation of the original 1996 titles - therefore, all five HMs are in the same spot.

Are the HM locations the same in Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee?

Pikachu and Eevee in Let's Go. Nintendo

HMs do not appear in Let's Go Pikachu and Eevee. Instead, they are replaced by Secret Techniques taught to your partner Pokémon, whether that be Pikachu or Eevee.

On top of this, certain Pokémon are ridable in the sky, like Charizard or Aerodactyl, as well as on the sea, like Gyarados and Lapras.

Pokémon Blue and Red and Yellow are available to play on Game Boy.

