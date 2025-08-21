Fans of Rising Storm 2: Vietnam and Battlefield: Vietnam will be eager to try out a new game set during the time period of American involvement from 1965 to 1973, as it’s one of the more unexplored conflicts of the 20th century in video games.

There has been some concern regarding Hell Let Loose since the developers were acquired by Team 17, however, so time will tell how HLL: Vietnam pans out.

But, worries aside, let’s get to it!

Hopefully the Team 17 HLL woes are water under the bridge...

The Hell Let Loose: Vietnam release date is slated for 2026.

No specific window is given, so we have no idea in what part of the year it will land, but it’s probably safe to say it won’t be around May, as publishers will want to give Grand Theft Auto 6 as wide a berth as possible.

With that said, it could be a few months or over a year until we get to rumble in the jungle. At least we have Rising Storm 2: Vietnam to keep us busy until then!

You can also take a gander at all the upcoming games in 2025 and beyond to see what can fill up your gaming schedule between now and the Hell Let Loose: Vietnam release date!

Can I pre-order Hell Let Loose: Vietnam?

I love reloading in battle... Expression Games, Team 17

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam is currently not available for pre-order.

You can wishlist it, however, on Steam, the PlayStation Store, the Microsoft Store or the Epic Games Store.

With a release in 2026, hopefully, it won’t be too long until we get an announcement on pricing and pre-orders, as well as any bonuses for doing so.

Once information comes out regarding pre-orders, we will update you as soon as we can, with where to buy it from, as well as whether you can pick up physical copies from retailers, too.

Which consoles and platforms can play Hell Let Loose: Vietnam?

Combined arms make a return in HLL: Vietnam Expression Games, Team 17

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will be available to play on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This is the same as the original Hell Let Loose, which also featured 100-player matches with vehicles on big maps, making a last-gen release impossible.

For those same reasons, the game would probably not be able to run on the Switch 2, as it requires a powerful CPU to run a game with so many moving parts.

If you intend to play Hell Let Loose: Vietnam on PC, you can pick it up from Steam, the Epic Games Store or the Microsoft Store.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam gameplay details

Much like the original Hell Let Loose, HLL: Vietnam features 100 players in 50v50 matches with infantry and vehicles. This time, however, there are boats that US forces can use, with maps being “carefully designed around extensive river networks”, according to HLL: Vietnam’s official blog post from the developers.

The North Vietnamese Army will also be able to “construct extensive tunnel networks across the battlefield”, which “expand on the existing Garrison system from Hell Let Loose”.

Much like Rising Storm 2: Vietnam, there are also helicopters. Air power in the original HLL was limited to airstrikes and supply drops, which were only called in by your team's commander.

Hell Let Loose: Vietnam will launch with six maps, which feature terrain such as “dense jungles, rice fields, beaches, rivers, and rolling hills”.

The developer interview YouTube video above goes into some extra detail about the team’s vision for the game, come 2026.

Is there a Hell Let Loose: Vietnam trailer?

Yes, there is a short reveal trailer which shows snippets of gameplay.

Gameplay footage starts at the 1:07 mark and shows off the kind of gameplay scenarios we can expect in HLL: Vietnam. Check it out just above!

There are helicopters flying low, tanks being blasted by RPGs in the jungle and a litany of weapons of the era.

It essentially looks like the original Hell Let Loose, but in Vietnam and with extra vehicles, which is no bad thing, in our opinion!

Sadly, it is only around ten seconds of gameplay, and we only get a glimpse of the river patrol boats in the cinematic trailer. No doubt, more will be revealed in due course, but that’s all we get for now! More like Unfortunate Son, right?

