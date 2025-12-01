With everyone hungry for any piece of news on GTA 6, it seems like a developer has given us a little taste of what to expect thanks to a demo reel.

This reel is from a former Rockstar developer, Benjamin Chue, and showcases a number of animations that don't appear to be from any other Rockstar game.

First spotted by throwaway-sadkid8012 on Reddit, the montage is around two minutes long and includes clips for Max Payne 3, GTA 5, and Red Dead Redemption 2. But, before all of those games are shown, some animations which aren't displayed in gameplay appear, suggesting these could be for GTA 6.

This small leak comes just a few weeks after GTA 6 was delayed for the second time to 19th November 2026 and almost seven months after the last trailer, which debuted in May 2025.

The animations in question are right at the beginning of the demo reel and include a male taking a bike off a bike stand and sitting on it, as well as the same male putting the bike back into the bike rack. These bikes bear the name 'LomBike' in the clip, which suggest a relation to the Lombank banking company which appears in GTA 4 and GTA 5.

Therefore, it seems like players will be able to rent bikes, with rental bike racks spotted in the game's trailers.

The second animation clip shows a woman getting down into the bed of a truck and jumping off the roof of the truck. This woman looks strikingly similar to Lucia (albeit in an untexturised, basic character model form).

These animations won't necessarily be from gameplay, as many of the animations in this demo reel are from cutscenes or seen on NPCs, so they could be from other areas of the game or not appear in the game at all.

While we haven't heard anything about GTA 6 in over half a year, former Rockstar boss Dan Houser has said that the game "will be great".

Job listings from earlier in the year also suggest that the game may have a companion app of some kind.

