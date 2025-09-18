Now, ahead of the show's 43rd instalment, it has been confirmed that the 2025 Golden Joystick Awards will take place on Thursday 20th November live in London, as well as being streamed globally on all major streaming platforms.

Beyond the excitement of seeing 2025's biggest hits go head-to-head, this year's show is special for another reason.

Radio Times Gaming (that's us!) will be an official media partner of the event for the very first time, so you can expect plenty of exciting coverage come November.

On both the 2024 and 2025 shows, Future Games Show content director Daniel Dawkins said:

"Last year, the Golden Joystick Awards recorded over 12 million public votes, our biggest year yet. Black Myth: Wukong was crowned as Ultimate Game of the Year, watched by over nine million viewers on our live broadcast.

"2025 is set to be our most hotly contested, and unpredictable awards yet. With the hugely anticipated Grand Theft Auto 6 now scheduled for 2026, we'll see an eclectic field including Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, Hollow Knight: Silksong, Ghost of Yōtei, Blue Prince, Split Fiction and more vie for a much-coveted place on our shortlists."

Ahead of the show, members of the public will have the opportunity to cast their vote in more than 20 categories, including Best Indie Game, Studio of the Year, and of course, Ultimate Game of the Year.

This year's shortlist will be announced on 3rd October, with voting opening the same day, while voting for Ultimate Game of the Year begins a month later, on 3rd November.

At the 2024 awards, Black Myth: Wukong took home the grand prize as well as the award for Best Visual Design.

Other big winners include Final Fantasy 7: Rebirth which took home both Best Leading Performer and Best Supporting Performer as part of its four awards, and surprise package Helldivers 2, which won three awards from five nominations including Console Game of the Year.

This year's field promises to be even more hard-fought, with the likes of Expedition 33, Death Stranding 2, Donkey Kong Bananza and many more all duking it out for the top prize.

