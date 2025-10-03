Ghost of Yōtei weapons: How to unlock all the different weapon types explained
The Yōtei Six won't kill themselves!
With the stance system gone, the various Ghost of Yōtei weapons you'll find on your journey are the keys to combat.
From katanas to bows, there is seemingly no end to the ways Atsu can massacre her opponents in Yōtei.
So, no matter what fighting style you want to use, here's a quick guide on how to unlock every weapon type in Ghost of Yōtei.
Ghost of Yōtei weapons: How to unlock all the different weapon types
There are three different weapon types in Ghost of Yōtei, with a number of different weapons falling into each category. These are:
- Melee weapons
- Ranged weapons
- Quickfire weapons
Most of these weapons are unlocked by completing specific quests in the game. Here's the full list:
Melee weapons
Here is a list of all the Melee weapons in Ghost of Yōtei and how to get them:
Katana
- Default weapons. Atsu begins the game with the Katana.
Dual Katanas
- Learned from Master Hanbei after completing The Way of the Dual Katana quest.
Odachi
- Learned fro Master Yoshida after completing The Saito Brothers questline
Yari
- Learned from the Yari Master after defeating him in the Pursue the Oni questline
Kusarigama
- Unlocked after defeating the Nine Tails in The Kitsune questline
Ranged weapons
Here is a list of all the Ranged weapons in Ghost of Yōtei and how to get them:
Hankyu
- Purchased from Ran the Bowyer after completing The Old Inn quest
Yumi
- Purchased from ran the Bowyer after completing The Old Inn quest
Tanegashima Matchlock
- Unlocked during The Storm Breaks quest as part of The Saito Brothers questline
Quickfire weapons
Here is a list of all the Quickfire weapons in Ghost of Yōtei and how to get them:
Kunai
- Learned from Hana the Kunai Artisan after progressing through The Burning of Castle Ishikari quest
Smoke Bomb
- Unlocked from Oyuki after reaching The Tale of the Kitsune quest in The Kitsune questline
Metsubushi
- Unlocked by defeating Crow Genzo at the Blue-Flowered Cemetery
Tanzutsu
- Unlocked after completing the Guns and Consequences quest, available after progressing through The Saito Brothers questline
Oni Flame
- Gained from Mad Goro after progressing through The Oni questline
Blind Bomb
- Unlocked from Ina the Bomb Maker after completing the Fighting Fire with Fire quest as part of The Bomb Maker questline.
