So, no matter what fighting style you want to use, here's a quick guide on how to unlock every weapon type in Ghost of Yōtei.

Ghost of Yōtei weapons: How to unlock all the different weapon types

There are three different weapon types in Ghost of Yōtei, with a number of different weapons falling into each category. These are:

Melee weapons

Ranged weapons

Quickfire weapons

Most of these weapons are unlocked by completing specific quests in the game. Here's the full list:

Melee weapons

Here is a list of all the Melee weapons in Ghost of Yōtei and how to get them:

Katana

Default weapons. Atsu begins the game with the Katana.

Dual Katanas

Learned from Master Hanbei after completing The Way of the Dual Katana quest.

Odachi

Learned fro Master Yoshida after completing The Saito Brothers questline

Yari

Learned from the Yari Master after defeating him in the Pursue the Oni questline

Kusarigama

Unlocked after defeating the Nine Tails in The Kitsune questline

Ranged weapons

Here is a list of all the Ranged weapons in Ghost of Yōtei and how to get them:

Hankyu

Purchased from Ran the Bowyer after completing The Old Inn quest

Yumi

Purchased from ran the Bowyer after completing The Old Inn quest

Tanegashima Matchlock

Unlocked during The Storm Breaks quest as part of The Saito Brothers questline

Quickfire weapons

Here is a list of all the Quickfire weapons in Ghost of Yōtei and how to get them:

Kunai

Learned from Hana the Kunai Artisan after progressing through The Burning of Castle Ishikari quest

Smoke Bomb

Unlocked from Oyuki after reaching The Tale of the Kitsune quest in The Kitsune questline

Metsubushi

Unlocked by defeating Crow Genzo at the Blue-Flowered Cemetery

Tanzutsu

Unlocked after completing the Guns and Consequences quest, available after progressing through The Saito Brothers questline

Oni Flame

Gained from Mad Goro after progressing through The Oni questline

Blind Bomb

Unlocked from Ina the Bomb Maker after completing the Fighting Fire with Fire quest as part of The Bomb Maker questline.

