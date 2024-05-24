The game followed Jin, a samurai who must master various methods of combat to fight off Mongol invaders in 13th-century Japan. It boasted a cinematic visual style, stunning graphics and a slick combat system.

As Hollywood continues to mine the gaming world for inspiration for movies and TV shows, there is no surprise that a Ghost of Tsushima film has already been green-lit.

John Wick director Chad Stahelski is helming the adaptation, and if his work on the Keanu Reeves-starring action quadrilogy is anything to go by, we can expect a stylish visual treat with tons of explosive set-pieces.

More like this

But for us gamers, the real excitement remains in a potential sequel to the original game. So, where are we at with getting our prayers answered?

Will there be a Ghost of Tsushima 2? Everything we know

A sequel to Ghost of Tsushima is yet to be confirmed by its publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment or developer Sucker Punch Productions.

However, as you would expect with a high-profile title, the rumour mill has been in full operation, and so we have been trying to untangle exactly what has been said so far.

Speculation has been rife from a now-deactivated account on social media website X called @Silknigth. The user, who has previously made some accurate predictions, stated that a sequel to the 2020 game was to be announced "soon" in an exchange with another user.

Since then, high-profile Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier, who is known not just for his skill as a writer, but also for accuracy and professionalism, refuted several claims by the account.

However, none of the rumours he rebuffed specifically mentioned Silknigth’s Ghost of Tsushima claims.

We are unsure if that means anything, and without an official announcement from the game’s developers, it is best to take everything lightly. Give it a pinch of salt for now.

Ghost of Tsushima 2 seems like an 'easy win' for everyone involved, but the rumours haven’t really done enough to fully convince us just yet that it really is happening.

When could a potential Ghost of Tsushima 2 release? Our speculation

Without more information from the publisher and developer, it is hard to predict a potential release date for a possible Ghost of Tsushima 2.

A lack of updates also suggests that any possible launch is still some way off, which leads us to speculate it could come out towards the end of 2025.

Jason Schreier recently posted on X, responding to a rumour that Sucker Punch was also working on a Sly Cooper reboot, by saying that the developer was a one-game studio and that AAA games take on average five to seven years to make now.

With that in mind, 2025 seems like the earliest a possible Ghost of Tsushima sequel could land, given the first game was released in 2020.

We will continue monitoring any updates circulating around the game, so watch this space!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.