Funko Fusion codes: How to get and redeem codes explained
Expand your collection by following these steps.
Funko Fusion has over 60 characters from 20 pop media franchises, but more are on offer if you have the right codes. You just need to know where to find them.
Anyone who picks up the new action-adventure crossover game will see familiar names, from the world of Back to the Future to Hot Fuzz to Knight Rider to the Umbrella Academy and beyond.
To further grow your roster of characters, players must purchase real-life Funko Pops specifically made to go alongside the new video game. By doing so, you can access some new DLC goodies.
The process is different from typical cheats in video games, so to make things easier we've broken down how to get and redeem codes in Funko Fusion as well as what additional characters are up for grabs.
How do Funko Fusion codes work?
Funko Fusion features unique 12-character codes that can be used to redeem a DLC character or a DLC outfit for a specific character.
These then need to be entered into the Funko Fusion website to claim. These are not cheat codes like you would get in LEGO or Grand Theft Auto titles.
How to get Funko Fusion codes
The majority of Funko Fusion codes can be found within the packaging of Funko Fusion Pop collectibles, however, further codes can be found within the KFC Rewards app for those based in the US.
There are various online communities, too, where fans have been sharing and swapping codes, so that's always an option too if you're struggling to locate a particular one.
Full list of Funko Fusion figures that have codes
While the full list of Funko Fusion figures is subject to change, here are the ones we've found that can be currently purchased on Funko's official site.
Each one arrives with a code that lets you claim said character in Funko Fusion.
- Cosmic Freddy – Freddy Funko
- Cyclon – Battlestar Galactica
- Eddy Funko – Freddy Funko
- He-Man – Masters of the Universe
- Nicholas Angel – Hot Fuzz
- M3GAN – M3GAN
- Mecha Freddy – Freddy Funko
- Pop Rides Scare Mara & Scare Glow – Masters of the Universe
- RJ Macready – The Thing
- Shaun (Bloody) – Shaun of the Dead
- Spider Head – The Thing
- Super Indominus Rex – Jurassic World
- The Blair Monster – The Thing
How to redeem Funko Fusion codes
To redeem a Funko Fusion code, simply head to the official Funko Fusion website, where you can enter the 12-character code.
Follow the on-page instructions to get your hands on the character in-game.
Funko Fusion is now available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows. It will launch on Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on November 15th, 2024.
