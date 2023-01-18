Skins enable the player to change the appearance of their player character, with no competitive advantage - yup, they're purely cosmetic.

Fortnite skins - or to use their official name, outfits - are a type of item that players of the game can equip and use for Fortnite: Battle Royale, Fortnite: Creative, and Fortnite: Save the World.

Fortnite fans absolutely love them, with many skins offering crossovers - Spider-Man, Wonder Woman, Batman and Street Fighter skins can often be purchased by players (depending on what's in the Fortnite item shop that day).

And there's the key word - purchased. Fortnite skins can end up being seriously costly, so any options that are free are always very welcome.

Read on to find out about any free skins that are currently available to claim in Fortnite.

Are there any free Fortnite skins?

Fortunately, Fortnite's developer Epic Games occasionally gives out free Fortnite skins if you complete its requirements.

Currently, in January 2023, there is only one skin that you can claim for free - that would be the Jun-Hwan skin, which is pictured above right.

Pictured above left is Xander, a skin that was available for free until 10th January through the Refer a Friend scheme. That has ended for now, but we'll be sure to let you know if it returns.

Promotions are always coming and going in Fortnite, so don't be too disheartened. The next time that more free skins/outfits arrive in the game, we'll make a point to update this page.

How to get free Fortnite skins

To unlock the free Jun-Hwan skin, simply head to the Playstation Store (if you have a Playstation Plus subscription) to download it for free.

This free skin was first added in Fortnite Update v22.40 and it is part of the Blue Phoenix Set, which is available for free as an extra perk for PS Plus members. See our page on PS Plus offers if you're tempted to sign up!

