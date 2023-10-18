Pretty cool, but where are they and how do we destroy them?

Let's take a look.

Where to find Zombie Road Signs in Fortnite

Annoyingly, the game doesn't help you out with markers on the map for this one. The signs move about, too, so they can be tricky to find. However, they're more likely to be in some areas than others - such as the following places.

The Halloweeny region with autumnal leaves, towards the northwest corner of the island

The roads on the outskirts of Frenzy Fields

The roads on the outskirts of the Shattered Slabs area

So you're unlikely to find them right in the main regions - you'll have to move outside and have an explore. But once you've found them, how do you assist in destroying them?

How to assist in destroying Zombie Road Signs in Fortnite

If you're a visual learner, check out the video from YouTuber HarryNinetyFour below:

As seen in the video above, as soon as you see a yellow road sign with a black silhouette of a zombie in the foreground - destroy! You'll immediately be notified that you've assisted in the quest to destroy all signs.

Bear in mind that not all signs are zombie signs, so take a close look before you go shooting or slashing.

