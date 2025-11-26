There are only a few quests left to finish up The Simpsons mini-season, and you might be wondering how to take parts to Hope in Fortnite.

With the next Fortnite live event around the corner, heralding the start of Fortnite Chapter 7, you'll want to get all the XP from this quest to finish up your Battle Pass.

So, if you're struggling with taking the parts to Hope in this Story Quest, here's what you need to know.

How to take parts to Hope in Fortnite

Once you've collected the Zero Point Shard in Fortnite, you'll be tasked with bringing parts to Hope.

You can find Hope waiting for you at the Springfield Nuclear Power Plant in the northeast of the map – simply track the quest and you'll get a marker showing exactly where to go.

Once you arrive at the location, talk to Hope and select the option to give her the parts, completing the quest – it's that simple, or rather, it should be…

Take parts to Hope bug explained

For many players, the quest requiring you to take parts to hope is currently bugged and cannot be completed.

This means that when you go and meet Hope to give her the parts, you will not have any option to do so, meaning you'll be unable to complete the quest.

At the time of writing, there does not seem to be any solution to this in-game, and players will simply have to wait for Epic Games to deliver a patch that fixes this.

Until that point, you can try restarting your game, or even your PC or console, but if that doesn't work, there's not a lot else you can do, unfortunately!

