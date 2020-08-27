Fortnite’s new season puts Marvel’s heroes against Galactus

Marvel and Epic Games have released the final teaser for Chapter 2, Season 4 as well as two pages of a comic book showing Thor arrive to warn everyone about Galactus.

The Marvel-themed season is pushing things even further than before with Marvel skins based on the comic books.

Previously, Deadpool and Aquaman appeared in the game, but they were based on MCU and DCU.

The comic book ends with Sif using bifrost to call Thor for help as Galactus rocks up for his debut in Fortnite.

A whole team of superheroes team up, Captain America, Iron Man, Storm, Groot, She Hulk, Dr Doom, Mystique and Wolverine.

It doesn’t mean all of the above will be Battle Pass skins, but Captain America already is. A few also only show up in the Item Shop.

The teaser image shows the characters within a letter, when they’re all together they spell NEXUS.

Fortnite Season 3 has come to an end, and season 4 kicks off today bringing with it a new Battle Pass, map changes, and a story trailer.

There’s no live event, it was replaced with the comic book pages.

Fortnite season 4 start time is 14:00 with Epic Games confirming the update. The server went down at 7am BST for updates.

