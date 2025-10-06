Fortnite Delulu schedule explained: When is it back?
You'd be delulu not to play.
If you're confused about the Fortnite Delulu schedule, you're certainly not the only one.
The game mode that introduced proximity chat was initially meant to be a limited-time mode, but has proven so popular that it's staying for good!
So, when can you play Fortnite Delulu from here on out? We've put together a quick explainer that will tell you everything you need to know.
Fortnite Delulu will return to the game every weekend until the end of 2025.
As with the initial rollout, Fortnite Delulu will begin each weekend on Friday at 2pm BST and end the following Monday at 2pm BST.
If you want a clearer picture of the full Fortnite Delulu schedule, here is a full list of the dates that you'll be able to play Fortnite Delulu:
- 10th – 13th October
- 17th – 20th October
- 24th – 27th October
- 31st October – 3rd November
- 7th – 10th November
- 14th – 17th November
- 21st – 24th November
- 28th November – 1st December
- 5th – 8th December
- 12th – 15th December
- 19th – 22nd December
- 26th – 29th December
What is Fortnite Delulu?
Fortnite Delulu is a game mode introduced in September 2025 that adds proximity chat to the game's traditional Battle Royale mode.
Typically, you can only voice chat with players that are in your party, but in Fortnite Delulu, you can hear what any player is saying in-game, so long as you're close enough to hear them.
This means there are a few new ways you can play the game, whether that's finding new friends to team up with or betraying your newfound comrades to steal a Victory Royale for yourself right at the death.
The game mode was so popular with players that it's earned itself a regular spot.
