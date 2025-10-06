So, when can you play Fortnite Delulu from here on out? We've put together a quick explainer that will tell you everything you need to know.

Fortnite Delulu schedule explained: When is it back?

Fortnite Delulu will return to the game every weekend until the end of 2025.

As with the initial rollout, Fortnite Delulu will begin each weekend on Friday at 2pm BST and end the following Monday at 2pm BST.

If you want a clearer picture of the full Fortnite Delulu schedule, here is a full list of the dates that you'll be able to play Fortnite Delulu:

10th – 13th October

17th – 20th October

24th – 27th October

31st October – 3rd November

7th – 10th November

14th – 17th November

21st – 24th November

28th November – 1st December

5th – 8th December

12th – 15th December

19th – 22nd December

26th – 29th December

What is Fortnite Delulu?

Fortnite Delulu is a game mode introduced in September 2025 that adds proximity chat to the game's traditional Battle Royale mode.

Typically, you can only voice chat with players that are in your party, but in Fortnite Delulu, you can hear what any player is saying in-game, so long as you're close enough to hear them.

This means there are a few new ways you can play the game, whether that's finding new friends to team up with or betraying your newfound comrades to steal a Victory Royale for yourself right at the death.

The game mode was so popular with players that it's earned itself a regular spot.

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Ad

For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.