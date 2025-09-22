So, what is the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience? When does it start, what skins are there and what are the Jam Tracks? For everything you need to know, read on!

The Fortnite Daft Punk Experience launches on 27th September 2025 at 5pm BST.

If you're in a different time zone, here's what time the event begins for you:

US West Coast – 9am PDT

US Central – 11am CDT

US East Coast – 12pm EDT

Central Europe – 6pm CEST

Singapore – 12am SGT, 28th September

Japan – 1am JST, 28th September

Australia East Coast – 2am AEST, 28th September

New Zealand – 4am NZST, 28th September

While this is when the event officially kicks off, players will be able to join a lobby to queue for the event up to 30 minutes before it begins.

Players will have access to three areas during the event:

Dream Chamber Studios: Remix Daft Punk's previously released music and create mashups of Daft Punk's songs within Fortnite

Robot Rock Arena: Blast hordes of robots with a soundwave laser

Around the World: Make a LEGO music video

Daft Club: Dance 'til dawn

How to get Daft Punk skins in Fortnite

The Daft Punk skins will be made available in the Fortnite Item Shop from 25th/26th September depending on what time zone you're in.

For UK players, the Daft Punk Bundle will be added to the Item Shop at 1am on 26th September, while for US players, that corresponds to 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT.

The Bundle will include the GM08 helmet, outfit and accessories, and the TB3 helmet, outfit and accessories, both of which will be available in both Fortnite and LEGO styles.

In addition, the Bundle includes a raft of extra cosmetics such as Instruments, Emotes, Back Blings and Weapon Wraps.

Fortnite Daft Punk Experience Jam Tracks

As part of the event, there will of course be a selection of Daft Punk songs added to the game as Jam Tracks.

The songs featured as part of the event are:

Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rogers – Get Lucky

Daft Punk feat. Julian Casablancas – Instant Crush

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy

The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming

Like the cosmetics added to the game, these new Jam Tracks will also be made available via the Fortnite Item Shop.

