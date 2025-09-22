Fortnite Daft Punk Experience: Release date, skins, Jam Tracks and more
I feel it coming.
The upcoming Fortnite Daft Punk Experience is set to bring the iconic French duo to the game for the very first time.
Across nearly three decades of making music, Daft Punk has put out some of the most popular electronic albums of all time, leaving behind an incredible legacy that's set to be celebrated in Epic Games' shooter.
So, what is the Fortnite Daft Punk Experience? When does it start, what skins are there and what are the Jam Tracks? For everything you need to know, read on!
Fortnite Daft Punk Experience release date: What time does it start in the UK?
The Fortnite Daft Punk Experience launches on 27th September 2025 at 5pm BST.
If you're in a different time zone, here's what time the event begins for you:
- US West Coast – 9am PDT
- US Central – 11am CDT
- US East Coast – 12pm EDT
- Central Europe – 6pm CEST
- Singapore – 12am SGT, 28th September
- Japan – 1am JST, 28th September
- Australia East Coast – 2am AEST, 28th September
- New Zealand – 4am NZST, 28th September
While this is when the event officially kicks off, players will be able to join a lobby to queue for the event up to 30 minutes before it begins.
Players will have access to three areas during the event:
- Dream Chamber Studios: Remix Daft Punk's previously released music and create mashups of Daft Punk's songs within Fortnite
- Robot Rock Arena: Blast hordes of robots with a soundwave laser
- Around the World: Make a LEGO music video
- Daft Club: Dance 'til dawn
How to get Daft Punk skins in Fortnite
The Daft Punk skins will be made available in the Fortnite Item Shop from 25th/26th September depending on what time zone you're in.
For UK players, the Daft Punk Bundle will be added to the Item Shop at 1am on 26th September, while for US players, that corresponds to 8pm EDT / 5pm PDT.
The Bundle will include the GM08 helmet, outfit and accessories, and the TB3 helmet, outfit and accessories, both of which will be available in both Fortnite and LEGO styles.
In addition, the Bundle includes a raft of extra cosmetics such as Instruments, Emotes, Back Blings and Weapon Wraps.
Fortnite Daft Punk Experience Jam Tracks
As part of the event, there will of course be a selection of Daft Punk songs added to the game as Jam Tracks.
The songs featured as part of the event are:
- Daft Punk feat. Pharrell Williams and Nile Rogers – Get Lucky
- Daft Punk feat. Julian Casablancas – Instant Crush
- The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – Starboy
- The Weeknd feat. Daft Punk – I Feel It Coming
Like the cosmetics added to the game, these new Jam Tracks will also be made available via the Fortnite Item Shop.
