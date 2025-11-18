As part of the recent shake-up of Xbox Game Pass, Fortnite Crew is now available through the service.

Fortnite's own monthly subscription that provides access to the Battle Pass, a monthly V-Bucks stipend and more, it's one of the big new features that Xbox has brought to Game Pass this month.

So if you're a Game Pass subscriber looking to get your Fortnite fix, how do you claim Fortnite Crew? Here's what you need to know.

When does Fortnite Crew come to Xbox Game Pass

From 18th November 2025, Fortnite Crew is available to claim with all Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions only.

That means if you're subscribed to the Essential, Premium or PC Game Pass tiers, you will not be able to claim Fortnite Crew as part of your subscription.

How to claim Fortnite Crew with Xbox Game Pass

As detailed above, you must be subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to claim Fortnite Crew – if you are, then the process to claim it is simple.

You first need to make sure that your Xbox and Epic Games accounts are linked.

Head to the Epic Games website and log into your account. Click the profile icon in the top-right corner, and select the 'Account' option.

Once the Account settings menu is open, click the 'Linked accounts' tab, and click the link button beneath 'Xbox network'.

Follow the steps, logging into your Xbox account and confirming that you want to link the two accounts.

Once you've got your Epic Games and Xbox accounts linked, Fortnite Crew should be redeemed automatically, and be available the next time you launch the game on an Xbox console or PC.

That being said, it may take a bit of time to confirm that the accounts are linked, so if you launch Fortnite and Fortnite Crew hasn't been added to your account, close the game down and wait 30 minutes or so for the account linking to go through.

