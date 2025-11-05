❚ We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more).
Football Manager fans, this is your last chance to buy FM24
The game is set to be delisted from stores imminently.
Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our FREE gaming newsletter
Published: Wednesday, 5 November 2025 at 10:05 am
Authors
Alex RaisbeckGaming writer
Ad
Ad
Unwrap your Christmas TV Plans
Guarantee your copy of the famous Radio Times Christmas double edition when you subscribe. 10 weeks for only £10.
Subscribe now
Ad