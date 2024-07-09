Meanwhile, the likes of Jose Mourinho, Zinedine Zidane and Tito Vilanova all started as coaches and assistants before going on to successfully lead a squad to glory.

In Football Manager 2024, they make our jobs just that little bit easier, too. They can deliver team talks, take the flack at press conferences and manage the team during rather drab friendly matches while in the pre-season period.

They are also vital when gauging player potential and ability.

So, who should you sign for your team to aid your path to glory? Read on for our selection of the best assistant managers in Football Manager 2024.

Best assistant managers in FM24: Who should you get?

There are a number of factors that must be considered when scouting out a new assistant manager, as they can have a major influence on your team.

Firstly, you should assess how good their all-round coaching statistics are, looking at categories such as Attacking, Defending and Tactical.

This will impact the reliability of the advice they provide you with mid-match, which can be the difference between a loss and three points.

Secondly, you should analyse their People Management and Motivational traits. These are crucial if you are going to give your assistant manager the job of dishing out team talks and taking training sessions.

A low score for these two categories could leave your squad depleted of happiness and morale.

Lastly, their ratings in the Judging Player Potential and Judging Player Ability categories are important for identifying the best players for your team.

Judging ability will help you clear the dead wood from your dressing room, while assessing potential will help your assistant give you the best feedback about future signings or academy players.

It is also worth noting that some assistant managers have preferred formations, and so if you have a particular way of lining your team up, it is useful to find an AM who also shares the same preference.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at our five recommended assistant managers in FM24.

Vítor Bruno - Assistant manager, Porto

Age : 40

: 40 Attacking : 11

: 11 Defending : 11

: 11 Tactical : 11

: 11 People Management : 17

: 17 Motivating : 16

: 16 Player Ability : 15

: 15 Player Potential : 14

: 14 Preferred Formation: 4-3-3 DM Wide

Peter Krawietz - Assistant manager, Liverpool

Age : 52

: 52 Attacking : 15

: 15 Defending : 15

: 15 Tactical : 17

: 17 People Management : 15

: 15 Motivating : 12

: 12 Player Ability : 16

: 16 Player Potential : 15

: 15 Preferred Formation: 4-2-3-1 DM AM Wide

Brian Kidd - Unemployed

Age : 74

: 74 Attacking : 15

: 15 Defending : 16

: 16 Tactical : 14

: 14 People Management : 15

: 15 Motivating : 15

: 15 Player Ability : 15

: 15 Player Potential : 18

: 18 Preferred Formation: 4-4-2

Roberto Samaden - Head of Youth Development, Atalanta

Age : 58

: 58 Attacking : 15

: 15 Defending : 15

: 15 Tactical : 15

: 15 People Management : 19

: 19 Motivating : 19

: 19 Player Ability : 19

: 19 Player Potential : 20

: 20 Preferred Formation: 4-3-3 DM Wide

Hermann Gerland - Unemployed

Age : 70

: 70 Attacking : 11

: 11 Defending : 12

: 12 Tactical : 10

: 10 People Management : 16

: 16 Motivating : 16

: 16 Player Ability : 15

: 15 Player Potential : 18

: 18 Preferred Formation: 4-4-2

That is everything you need to kick off with a new assistant manager in Football Manager 2024!

