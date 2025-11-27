With the Ancient Jungle being added to Fish It, we've got all sorts of new items to collect including the new Bamboo Rod.

Ad

One of the best rods in the game right now, you're going to want to get one as soon as possible.

If you're after some free goodies, make sure to check out our Fish It codes as well!

But for now, how do you get the Bamboo Rod in Fish It? We'll take you through exactly what to do.

How to get the Bamboo Rod in Fish It explained

You can find the Bamboo Rod behind a door in the Sacred Temple area of the Ancient Jungle.

Hop in your boat and make your way towards the Ancient Jungle until you reach the Sacred Temple area.

Once you hit land, follow the path from the shore until you reach the doors of the Sacred Temple, as well as four markings around it.

These markings represent the Hourglass Diamond, Arrow, Diamond and Crescent Artifacts, and you'll first need to obtain all four of these before you can unlock the door.

In order to unlock the door, you'll need to place the Hourglass Diamond, Arrow, Diamond and Crescent Artifacts in these indents.

These Artifacts are spread out in the water around the island, but you can find them by using your Fishing Radar which will highlight their locations.

With all four Artifacts in hand, head back to the door and place them atop the four levers nearby.

Once you've done that, the door will open and you'll be able to purchase the Bamboo Rod for $12 million, alongside some Floral Bait.

Fish It Bamboo Rod stats

The Bamboo Rod is one of the best rods in the game, and for good reason.

With a hefty price tag of $12m, you're going to need to already be an endgame player before you can even consider buying it.

If you're curious what makes it so good, here are the full stats for the Bamboo Rod:

Price: $12,000,000

$12,000,000 Luck: 760%

760% Speed: 98%

98% Weight: 500,000kg

At the time of writing, the Bamboo Rod's 760% Luck stat is the highest of any rod in the game.

Combined with the 98% Speed stat, beaten only by the Ghostfin Rod, it's easy to see why the Bamboo Rod is perhaps the most sought-after rod in the game.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.