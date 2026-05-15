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Free Companies are the heart of Final Fantasy XIV – this is what they mean to its players
At the core of FF14's community is its Free Companies. We spoke to one FC at Anaheim Fan Fest to find out why they are so important to the game's players.
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Published: Friday, 15 May 2026 at 2:24 pm
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