As ever, you will want to make sure you have the latest version of the game downloaded and installed if you’re keen to play the best version of EA’s final FIFA game .

A FIFA 23 update has gone live today, bringing with it several changes that you’ll want to know about. The title update 6 patch is live now across all versions of the game. Shortly after the release of title update 6, 6.1 will go live on all platforms, fixing a Pro Clubs-specific issue.

Plenty of changes have been made to the game following its latest update. The radar, for example, should no longer randomly disappear during matches. Handy for those that rely on the radar for intricate long-ball play.

Read on for the complete list of changes made as part of the FIFA 23 23rd January update as well as an easy-to-read lowdown on its headlines.

The main headlines from the hefty new title update 6 FIFA 23 patch today include a new View Help button on the FUT Main Menu, Transfer Market Menu, Match Pause Screen, and when entry into Ultimate Team isn’t possible. You’ll also see a new Profile Tab in Player Details view for several types of Player Items.

It’s not just FUT that has been added to. During match play, defenders should no longer randomly slow down when chasing lofted through passes, for example. A big change, however, has been made to stamina.

When using the Constant Pressure, Press After Possession Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch Defensive custom tactics, your players will retain their stamina for longer. The stamina decay in these custom tactics has been reduced by 11.7%.

Overall, the game should play smoother and with fewer issues during matches. This includes improved referee logic. You should also spot new updated player faces, boots, tattoos, and facial hair for added realism. If you wish to know more, you’ll find the full list of patch notes below.

Full FIFA 23 patch notes

The complete list of FIFA 23 title update 6 patch notes is as follows:

FIFA Ultimate Team

Made the following change:

Added a View Help button callout to the FUT Main Menu, Transfer Market Menu, Match Pause Screen, and when entry into FUT isn’t possible. The View Help button callout displays a short message and a QR code that leads to EA Help pages related to the game area players scan it from. This button callout will be activated through a Server Release in the near future.

Added a Profile Tab to the Player Details view for some types of Player Items.

Addressed the following issues:

The radar could sometimes disappear during matches.

Gameplay

Made the following changes:

When playing against a team using Constant Pressure, your AI teammates will attempt to more actively provide shorter passing options.

When a CPU controlled defending player applies Constant Pressure to the ball carrier but does not win the ball back, they can take longer to track back. This has no impact on human controlled players.

Decreased Stamina Decay by 11.7% for Constant Pressure, Press After Possession Loss, and Press On Heavy Touch Defensive Custom Tactics.

In some cases, ball carriers are now more likely to maintain possession of the ball when pressured from behind by a defender.

Addressed the following issues:

When chasing Lofted Through Passes, defenders could incorrectly slow down at times.

Addressed further instances of the ball unintentionally falling back to the attacking player after a defender makes a tackle.

During kick offs, teams with a high defensive line could push up too closely to the center of the pitch.

In some cases, using Player Lock when playing with customized controls could result in unwanted requests being performed.

When locking to a player without the ball, the CPU ball carrier could perform unwanted Skill Moves or passes.

Addressed instances of some animations not playing correctly when there is physical contact between two players.

In some cases, a quick free kick could not be taken and transitioned to a traditional free kick.

Sometimes, a Semi-Assisted Through Pass could incorrectly be hit out of play.

Removed heading animations that could unnecessarily occur when a player was requested to perform a header but was not in contention for the ball.

In some specific situations, the CPU AI could not win the ball back if the human controlled player was shielding the ball.

Further addressed instances of ball carriers running over the ball when making a dribble.

In some cases, CPU AI goalkeepers could perform an unintentionally poor pass from a goal kick.

In rare situations, after receiving a pass, the ball carrier could have become momentarily unresponsive.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions in situations where the offending player quickly moved away from the ball carrier.

Improved referee logic when making foul decisions regarding slide tackles.

FIFA World Cup

Addressed the following issues:

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup Live Your World Cup mode, unplayed matches incorrectly had match results.

Sometimes, in the FIFA World Cup Live Your World Cup mode, starting lineups were incorrect.

Replaced the Play New Final option with a Restart Final option following the conclusion of a Featured Quickplay Grand Final match.

An incorrect ball could be used in some matches.

General, Audio, and Visual

Made the following change:

Updated some, balls, UI elements, custom managers, starheads, kits, tattoos, boots, gloves, facial hair, badges, stadiums, pitch trophies, VIP Areas, mascots, TIFOs, stadium themes, Skill Move descriptions, and ad boards.

Addressed the following issues:

[PC Only] Addressed some instances of EA anticheat not installing or updating correctly.

[Xbox Series S Only] Made improvements to the visual fidelity in certain situations.

In some cases, in Kick Off, custom controller settings could reset to default.

Known issue under investigation on the EASF Tracker: If Playtime Match Limits are set and reached, the message delivering this information could not be closed. Workaround: Close and restart FIFA 23.



A stability issue could have occurred when entering Pro Clubs.

