Unfortunately, completing the FIFA 23 Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC won’t be simple and you’ll need to know exactly how to complete it to unlock the over-the-top card. Fortunately, we’re here to tell you exactly how to do it.

Following his retirement from the game, Welsh legend Gareth Bale is still in FIFA 23 and you can grab an End of an Era card for the lively winger right now. All you need to do is complete the Squad Building Challenge (SBC) and the special card will be yours.

The 93-rated EOAE Bale card is definitely one you’ll want so you will need to follow the steps below carefully to make sure you get hold of it. Read on to find out how to complete the FIFA 23 Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC and how much it should cost to do so.

How to complete the FIFA 23 Gareth Bale End of an Era SBC

To complete the FIFA 23 Gareth Bale End of an Era Squad Building Challenge, you will need to submit two completed teams. You will need to submit an 83-rated squad and an 85-rated squad. The SBC ends on 20th February 2023 at 6pm.

In order to complete the 83-rated squad, you will need to submit a squad of 11 players creating a team rating minimum of 83. You must have one player with a rating of 85 or more in the squad. Completing this one will reward you with a Small Gold Players Pack.

To complete the 85-rated squad, you need to submit a squad of 11 players creating a team with a minimum squad rating of 85. That’s all there is to it. Completing this one will reward you with a Prime Mixed Players Pack.

If you have a bunch of players of those ratings knocking around that you don’t use in matches, plop ‘em down into this SBC to unlock the fancy new Bale card. If not, you will need to head to the market to find some bargains. Thankfully, we know where to look and how much completing this SBC should cost you.

How much should it cost to complete the Gareth Bale EOAE SBC?

Completing the SBC to unlock the Gareth Bale End of an Era card should cost you just over 112,000 FUT Coins across all platforms. This is based on purchasing the cheapest players on the transfer market to fulfil the squad ratings above.

If you want to find the cheapest players, we’ve got you covered. Check out our very own cheapest 84, 85, 86, and 87-rated players guide for more details. Alternatively, you can always check out Futbin for the most up-to-date prices for all players in the game.

What are the Gareth Bale End of an Era card stats?

The Gareth Bale End of an Era card in FIFA 23 has an OVR of 93. The full stats are as follows:

OVR: 93

PAC: 91

SHO: 93

PAS: 92

DRI: 90

DEF: 72

PHY: 86

Primarily an RW, this special Bale card also has good stats for LB, LWB, and RM positions (not to mention ability as an ST or CF). Given that he played for Wales and LAFC, however, getting that squad chemistry up to high levels might prove tricky. Worth it, but tricky.

