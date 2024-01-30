Love gaming? Listen to our podcast, One More Life!

To take part in the festivities, you simply need to head onto the Mogpendium and choose from the objectives that appeal most to you! There are plenty on offer, including weekly objectives and repeatable activities.

Read on to find out when the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove event start and end dates are, what activities/objectives there are to complete, and to see what rewards you can earn, kupo!

The FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove event start date is Tuesday 30th January and its end date is scheduled for Monday 11th March 2024, it has been confirmed.

Square Enix has confirmed the precise start and end times for the event in the UK, too.

The Moogle Treasure Trove 2024 start time in the UK is 8am on 30th January. The Moogle Treasure Trove 2024 end time in the UK is scheduled for 2:59pm on 11th March 2024.

This means you have a month and a half to play through the event, see everything it has on offer and unlock all of its goodies.

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove event activities

During the Moogle Treasure Trove event, you can find a list of objectives to complete within the Mogpendium. There are four types of objectives available: Standard Objectives, Weekly Objectives, Minimog Challenges, and Ultimog Challenges.

Standard Objectives are repeatable and you should be able to complete them whenever you like and as often as you want during the run of the Moogle Treasure Trove event.

Weekly Objectives, meanwhile, can be completed just once a week. As per the official FFXIV website, “each player will be assigned one objective per week from the standard objectives.” Weekly Objectives will be updated every Tuesday at 8am here in the UK.

Now, we move onto the Minimog Challenges. These objectives can be completed once a week and “complete one of the two objectives to be awarded irregular tomestones”. Just as the Weekly Objectives above, Minimog Challenges are updated every Tuesday at 8am.

Finally, we have Ultimog Challenges. Ultimog Challenges can be completed just once during the entire run of the event. Of course, expect these challenges to prove tricky – completing them will award you with “a sizable tombstone reward”.

Complete the relevant objectives and challenges and you will be rewarded with tomestones! Tomestones from Standard Objectives will be awarded automatically but you will need to claim them from the Mogpendium for the other three activities.

During the event, you will be able to trade your irregular tomestones for “a range of items” by speaking to an Itinerant Moogle. These Itinerant Moogles can be found in the Limsa Lominsa Lower Decks (X:9.4 Y:11.6), at New Gridania (X:12.4 Y:12.1) and in Ul’dah, Steps of Nald (X:9.6 Y:9.1).

FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove event rewards

By completing the Standard and Weekly Objectives and/or the Minimog and Ultimog Challenges, you will earn irregular tomestones. These irregular tomestones can be traded for rare items by speaking to an Itinerant Moogle.

The full list of exchangeable items during the FFXIV Moogle Treasure Trove event is as follows:

Mameshiba Neckerchief | 100 irregular tomestones

Antelope Doe Horn | 50 irregular tomestones

Titania Barding | 50 irregular tomestones

Modern Aesthetics - Modern Legend | 50 irregular tomestones

Yukinko Snowflake | 50 irregular tomestones

Dhalmel Whistle | 30 irregular tomestones

Ultima Horns | 30 irregular tomestones

Decisions (Omega) Orchestrion Roll | 30 irregular tomestones

Twilight over Thanalan Orchestrion Roll | 30 irregular tomestones

Ostensibly Special Timeworn Map x 2 | 30 irregular tomestones

Bomb Palanquin Horn | 30 irregular tomestones

Boreas Whistle | 30 irregular tomestones

Rose Lanner Whistle | 30 irregular tomestones

Legendary Kamuy Fife | 30 irregular tomestones

MGP Platinum Card | 30 irregular tomestones

Back Bar | 20 irregular tomestones

Pixie Apple Basket | 20 irregular tomestones

Bar Rack | 20 irregular tomestones

Late Allagan Armor of Fending | 15 irregular tomestones

Late Allagan Armor of Maiming | 15 irregular tomestones

Late Allagan Armor of Striking | 15 irregular tomestones

Deepeye Card | 10 irregular tomestones

Archaeornis Card | 10 irregular tomestones

Stormblood Gilgamesh Card | 7 irregular tomestones

Titania Card | 7 irregular tomestones

Little Leannan | 7 irregular tomestones

Griffin Hatchling | 7 irregular tomestones

Indomitable Orchestrion Roll | 7 irregular tomestones

Magicked Prism (Job Mastery) x 10 | 1 irregular tomestone

