As if often the case when an update drops, you're probably wondering what exactly will be different when you boot up the game after downloading and installing the latest changes. And don't worry, because we've got you covered on that front.

Square Enix has delivered yet another update for Final Fantasy XIV, or FF14 as you might prefer to call it, with a pile of 6.38 patch notes for players to pore over.

Keep on reading and we'll run through the FF14 patch notes for today's update, which is officially known as patch 6.38 or the 'Gods revel, lands tremble' update. Here we go!

So, what are the broad strokes of this one? What's the general vibe of today's FF14 patch notes? If you're not the type of person who likes to read every single detail, you might be happy with a little summary. And, well, you're in luck!

As developers have summed it up on the game's official website: "Patch 6.38 brings a multitude of additions and refinements to the game, including adjustments to PvP actions, and removal of weekly limitations on Pandæmonium: Abyssos."

If you're the kind of person that wants to know the details of every tiny change, keep reading and we'll include that for you as well.

On the game's aforementioned official website, the FF14 developers have broken today's patch notes into four main sections. Check them out below, along with the official information on what has changed in each of these areas.

Battle System

The weekly restriction on receiving Unsung Blades of Abyssos from Abyssos: The Eighth Circle has been removed.

The following adjustments have been made to Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage):

Two treasure coffers will now always appear. Furthermore, the weekly restriction on rewards obtained from coffers has been removed.

The weekly entrance restriction on all areas of Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage) has been removed.

Players may now proceed directly to any circle of Pandæmonium: Abyssos (Savage).

The item required to enhance weapons purchased with Allagan tomestones of causality, Moonshine Brine, can be purchased from the following vendor:

Vendor: Nesvaaz, Radz-at-Han (X:10.6 Y:10.0)

Item Required: Aglaia Coin, Euphrosyne Coin

Upgrading Equipment: After acquiring the items to enhance your equipment from J'lakshai, Wilmetta, or Nesvaaz, speak with Khaldeen in Radz-at-Han (X:10.9 Y:10.4) and exchange them for augmented gear of your choice.

PvP

The following adjustments have been made to PvP actions (further explanations of PvP action changes and adjustments can be found in the job guide):

Paladin

Action: Phalanx

Adjustment: Reduced damage taken has been changed from 50 per cent to 33 per cent.

Warrior

Action: Blota

Adjustment: Heavy effect duration has been reduced from 5 to 3 seconds.

Monk

Action: Phantom

Adjustment: Rush Potency has been increased from 10,000 to 12,000.

Dragoon

Action: Sky Shatter

Adjustments: Potency has been reduced from 20,000 to 18,000. Potency increase when targets are within 5 yalms has been changed from 30,000 to 32,000. Barrier strength has been changed from absorbing damage totalling 25 per cent of maximum HP to absorbing damage equivalent to a heal of 24,000 potency.



Ninja

Action: Fuma Shuriken, Hyosho Ranryu, Goka Mekkyaku

Adjustment: In all cases, range has been reduced from 25 to 20 yalms.

Reaper

Action: Plentiful Harvest

Adjustment: Maximum potency has been increased from 20,000 to 24,000.

Dancer

Action: Curing Waltz

Adjustment: Healing potency has been increased from 8,000 to 10,000.

Black Mage

Action: Burst

Adjustment: Barrier strength has been increased from 12,000 to 16,000.

Red Mage

Action: Magick Barrier, Frazzle, Southern Cross

Adjustments: Magick Barrier: Effect duration has been increased from 8 to 10 seconds. Frazzle: Effect duration has been increased from 8 to 10 seconds. Southern Cross: Healing potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000. Damage potency has been increased from 6,000 to 8,000. Cure potency increase from White Shift has been reduced from 100 per cent to 50 per cent. Damage potency increase from Black Shift has been reduced from 100 per cent to 50 per cent.



Scholar

Action: Adloquium

Adjustments: Cure potency has been reduced from 4,000 to 3,000. Barrier strength has been increased from 4,000 to 6,000.



Astrologian

Action: Fall Malefic

Adjustment: The recast time reduction granted by the additional effect "Reduces the recast time of Double Cast" has been changed from 7.5 to 10 seconds.

Crystalline Conflict

The time until the tactical crystal is unbound has been reduced from 30 to 20 seconds. Following this change, certain music tracks played during matches has been adjusted. No adjustments have been made to the track "Festival of the Hunt (Endwalker)."

The probability of triggering a pneumatic parade on the Clockwork Castletown stage has been adjusted to increase the chances of a second parade.

Season 5 will end and season 6 will begin: When the season ends, the top 100 ranking players from each data center will receive vouchers via the moogle delivery service.

Players finishing in bronze tier or higher can claim rewards by speaking with the Seasonal Quartermaster at the Wolves' Den Pier (X:4.9 Y:5.7).

Tier rewards for season 5 must be claimed before the end of season 6. Learn more about rewards.

Upon the commencement of season 6, you will be placed five risers below your final placement in season 5, with zero Rising Stars.

Resolved issues

The following issues have been addressed.

An issue in Eureka Orthos wherein the timing with which the enemy Orthos gulo gulo executed certain attacks was incorrect.

An issue in Eureka Orthos wherein damage dealt when equipped with Orthose aetherpool gear upgraded to +4 was lower than intended.

An issue in Eureka Orthos wherein players' maximum HP when equipped with Orthose aetherpool gear upgraded to +13 was lower than intended.

An issue wherein the graphics of the feet gear Valentione Rose Heels did not display correctly when equipped by male Lalafells.

An issue wherein the third tier of splendorous tools for Disciples of the Land introduced in Patch 6.35 were missing the attribute "GP +9". The issue addressed in Patch 6.38 was an error in the display of the item helptext. The hotfix released on 3/9/2023 ensured these tools grant the correct effect of this attribute.

An issue in island sanctuary wherein certain character strings could not be used when naming animals.

An issue wherein using the Character Renaming Service while visiting another data center prevented players from logging in to the game under certain conditions.

Other various issues have also been addressed.

And that's your lot! We'll update this page when the next big FF14 patch notes arrive.

