What's the deal? Here's what you need to know about whether or not there are any Prime Gaming rewards for FC 26.

FC 26 Prime Gaming rewards: Are there any rewards this year?

Unfortunately, there are no Prime Gaming rewards for FC 26.

While Prime Gaming rewards became somewhat of a staple for FC players as an easy way to get packs, it appears that the service has been shut down, with FC 24 being the last game in the series to benefit from it.

This was not confirmed by Amazon, who simply reduced the number of rewards over time before silently scrapping the benefit entirely.

Mirror Gaming reported last year that "Prime Gaming is opting to take a different route with its gaming offers".

"Instead of offering in-game rewards across a host of games, Prime Gaming's focus has shifted to offering full games for free to subscribers," it explained.

As a result, instead of being able to get free packs and loan players for your Ultimate Team squad, you'll now be able to get your hands on games like Fallout: New Vegas, Control, Into the Breach and Sid Meier's Civilization 4.

While that's great news if you particularly want to play any of those games (and you should, if you haven't already), it's not really the news you want if all you're after is a new striker for your FUT squad.

As for whether or not Prime Rewards will be returning in the future, we have no way of knowing, but it certainly doesn't look likely, we're sorry to say.

Still, you can still build a decent team on the cheap with our list of the cheapest high-rated players in FUT!

