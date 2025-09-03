So, here's a quick explainer on everything you need to know about FC 26 crossplay – let's get into it.

Is FC 26 crossplay? Cross-platform multiplayer explained

FC 26 does have crossplay support, but with a caveat: you can only play with players on consoles from the same generation as yours.

So, what does that mean?

If you have a PS5, you'll be able to play with players on Xbox Series X/S, and vice versa, while the same is true for PS4 and Xbox One players.

However, a PS5 player cannot play with a PS4 or Xbox One player.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PC is considered part of the latest generation, meaning they can play with both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players, but not with players on last-generation consoles.

Nintendo Switch consoles are the major exception to this, as they fall outside everything we've just mentioned.

Switch 1 and Switch 2 players can play with each other across generations, but will not be able to play with players on non-Nintendo platforms.

As for what game modes this impacts, crossplay is available for the following:

Online Friendlies

Online Seasons

FUT Play A Friend

FUT Online Friendlies

FUT Rivals

FUT Champs

FUT Online Draft

FUT Co-Op

Volta Football

Pro Clubs

Co-Op Season

Can you disable crossplay in FC 26?

When you first boot up FC 26, crossplay is enabled by default, but you can turn this off manually.

Head to the Customisation Menu, Online Settings and then select 'Matchmaking Options'. From here, you can choose to either 'opt-in' or 'opt-out' of crossplay.

Once you've opted out of crossplay, you will only be matched against players on your particular console, but this also precludes you from playing with friends on other platforms, too.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.