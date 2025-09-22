Luckily for you, we've put together a list of what we think are the 10 best kits in the game right now so that you can look as stylish as you play.

The best FC 26 kits in Ultimate Team

To make things simpler, we haven't included any limited-edition or vintage kits that you can only buy from the store – these can all be earned in-game.

Seattle Reign Away

Seattle Reign away kit. EA Sports

US Women's team Seattle Reign have come out in a very classy away kit, with golden rays of sun emanating from the side all the way across the kit, coupled with some nice dark-blue highlights.

Inter Miami Home

Inter Miami home kit. EA Sports

Like last year, Inter Miami is going to prove a popular option with players thanks to its striking pink colour. This year, vertical stripes of dark and light pink add a nice finish to an already nice kit.

Celtic Third

Celtic third kit. EA Sports

A play on their iconic green with white hoops, Celtic's third kit season features a white finish with almost laser-like green hoops crackling across the front of the kit, as well as some finer detailing on the body and arms.

Macarthur FC Home

Macarthur FC home kit. EA Sports

Sydney-based Aussie side Macarthur FC's home kit features plays on the classic black and white stripes, with striking white lightning bolts angled down the shirt instead. A gold finish on the collar, sleeves and even the sponsor finish off a very tidy number.

LAFC Away

LAFC away kit. EA Sports

Sometimes you just can't beat simplicity, and that's exactly what the LAFC away kit is. A fully white kit gilded with golden detailing all over, it's a very clean kit all around.

FC Goa Away

FC Goa away kit. EA Sports

Indian side FC Goa has gone for a bright, turquoise away shirt representing the 11 rivers of the state of Goa, with abstract prints of the state's flora and fauna. An honourable mention goes to the team's home shirt, which features a retro grid-block print.

Brisbane Roar Away

Brisbane Roar away kit. EA Sports

Staying in Australia, Brisbane Roar's away kit features a chequerboard pattern of maroon squares consisting of smaller fractals on a cream base. The sponsor does ruin it a little bit, but not enough to say that this isn't a lovely kit.

San Diego Wave Home

San Diego Wave home kit. EA Sports

Another US women's team, San Diego Wave's home kit features a stylised design of the sun setting over the beaches of San Diego, combining the blue of the sky with the oranges and pinks of the sunset.

Nottingham Forest Home

Nottingham Forest home kit. EA Sports

A no-nonsense choice here – Forest has gone for a classically Forest number. A bright, red shirt with white and dark-red pinstripes running from collar to waist. Thankfully, the shirt doesn't feature a sponsor, giving the whole ensemble a clean, old-school look.

Borussia Dortmund Third

Borussia Dortmund third kit. EA Sports

Ignoring their not-great home kit and absolutely horrendous fourth kit, BVB's third kit this year goes for a simple yellow body with black trim and black shorts. The body itself also features some nice floral detailing across it, which is a lovely, subtle touch.

