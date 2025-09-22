Of course, the best camera settings are always what you feel comfortable with, so if you have a set-up that works for you, there's no reason to change it!

But, if you're after a change and want to know what the best camera settings for FC 26 are, here's everything you need to know.

What camera settings are there in FC 26?

There are 12 camera settings available in FC 26.

To change between them from the Main Menu, choose Customise, then Settings, then Game Settings and finally select Camera.

From here, you can adjust the camera on a per-game mode basis.

You can also adjust the settings from the Kick-Off pre-match setup screen, during Career Mode before matches and Pro Clubs in match lobby settings.

This can be accessed anytime during the pause menu, save for if you are playing UT Competitive, in which case you will have to use the UT Competitive Camera.

The full list of cameras can be found below:

Broadcast

Classic

Co-op

Dynamic

EA Sports GameCam

End to End

Legacy

Pro

Tactical

Tactical Focus

Tele

Tele Broadcast

What is the best camera setting in FC 26?

For most people, the best camera setting in FC 26 is the Co-Op camera. This is because it provides you with the largest overall view of the pitch, and therefore the most information at any one time.

That means on the attack, you'll be able to see where your forwards are to thread through balls, while on the defence, you can see where your back line is to see where you need to cover.

You can also change some specific camera settings to make it even more useful, so here are the full best camera settings in FC 26:

UT Competitive Camera: Off

Off Camera: Co-Op

Co-Op Power Shot Zoom: Off

Off Height: 20

20 Zoom: 0

0 Pro Camera Zoom: 10

10 Pro Camera Speed: 10

10 Pro Camera Swing: 10

